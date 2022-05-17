Disney Announces Special Offerings Only Available For Summer Crowds

Walt Disney World Resort has announced some special offerings just in time for summer.

As Disney Park Guests make their way to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, the summer crowds will have a few extra options and new offerings as they look for food options.

At Magic Kingdom Park, Tony’s Town Square Restaurant will be serving up some new dishes for you to enjoy. Start off your bella notte with one of the new appetizers – Tony’s Garlic Bread or the Toy Box Tomato Salad. After tasting these items, there are some new entrées to try, including the Oven-roasted Shrimp Scampi, Butcher’s Steak, Orecchiette with Spicy Italian Sausage, and Penne with Chicken al Forno. And what better way to finish than with a dessert, like the new Tiramisù Cannoli, Italian Strawberry Shortcake, Tony’s Spumoni Tart, or the Mandarincello Custard – how delicious! But don’t worry, the Spaghetti and Meatballs is still there so you can have your Lady and the Tramp moment.

Sunshine Seasons at EPCOT has some new eats to try – pizza rolls! This quick-service location found in The Land now has both a Cheese Pizza Roll and Pepperoni Pizza Roll. These pizza rolls have reportedly replaced pizza at The Land.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth and want a cool treat on a warm summer day, take a trip over to Disney Springs for its newest addition – Salt & Straw! This ice cream spot has an array of unique flavors on the menu including fan favorites as well as a rotating monthly selection, so there’s always something new to try. Plus, sampling is highly encouraged.

This sweet spot isn’t the only thing new to Disney Springs. Marketplace Snacks is getting a bit of a foodie revamp with some delicious items being served. Starting today, Mickey and Friends Bubble Waffle Sundaes will be available. Choose between flavors like the Mickey Waffle Sundae featuring vanilla soft-serve, hot fudge, cookie crumbles, and white chocolate crisp pearls, the Minnie Waffle Sundae with vanilla soft-serve, strawberry topping, sliced strawberries, and white chocolate crisp pearls, or Donald’s Waffle Sundae made with vanilla soft-serve, lemon curd, and blueberries. If you want a bit of chocolate, Goofy’s Peanut Waffle Sundae has vanilla and chocolate soft-serve with hot fudge, peanuts, sliced bananas, sliced strawberries, M&M’s Minis, and a cherry on top while Pluto’s Waffle Sundae has chocolate soft-serve, chocolate-covered pretzels, peanut butter sauce, and milk chocolate crisp pearls.

Disney Resorts are also offering special dining options for Guests. Several resorts have new plant-based offerings to enjoy! Start your day off the right way with the Plant-based Mickey-shaped Frittata featuring tomato, spinach, onions, and “mozzarella” served with potatoes and mixed fruit – how adorable! The IMPOSSIBLE Burger serves up an IMPOSSIBLE patty topped with Carolina-style barbecued jackfruit, pickled slaw, and “cheddar” served with french fries.

These two items will be introduced to various menus now through June 7 at the Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, and Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter.

What are you most looking forward to trying at Walt Disney World Resort this summer? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!