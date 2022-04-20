Disney Sees High Demand For New Location, Guests Line Up Early For FREE Food

Salt & Straw, the popular ice cream company, is opening a brand-new location at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World Resort.

Salt & Straw already has a location in Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort, and now those who are traveling to the other side of the country to Walt Disney World will also be able to taste the delicious and iconic ice cream flavors as Salt & Straw is opening up a location in Disney Springs — and today is the grand opening!

Salt & Straw announced that they will be giving away free ice cream to the first 100 Guests who arrive at the Disney Springs location. Reporter Ashley Carter is at Disney Springs today and noticed that Guests were already lining up to ensure they will be one of those 100 Guests to receive the free ice cream! Per her Tweet:

People have already started lining up at Disney Springs for the Salt & Straw grand opening. The first 100 customers get a free scoop of ice cream.

People have already started lining up at Disney Springs for the Salt & Straw grand opening. The first 100 customers get a free scoop of ice cream. pic.twitter.com/0N7MBUnpqx — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 20, 2022

Disney Springs is set to open at 10 a.m., meaning these Guests were lined up nearly one hour early!