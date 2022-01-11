Popular Ice Cream Company Sets Target Opening For Disney Springs Location

Salt & Straw, the popular ice cream company, is opening a brand-new location at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World Resort! And now we have a target opening date!

Salt & Straw already has a location in Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort, and now those who are traveling to the other side of the country to Walt Disney World will also be able to taste the delicious and iconic ice cream flavors as Salt & Straw will be opening up a location in Disney Springs this year.

In fact, Salt & Straw announced they are targeting a March 2022 opening!

“We are THRILLED to say we plan to open in March — exact timeline still pending construction — but that is our current plan,” Alison Hiatt, Chief Market Officer for Salt & Straw, said in an email to ClickOrlando.

Salt & Straw in Disney Springs will include all-time favorite flavors such as Honey Lavender and Chocolate Gooey Brownie. The original press release stated:

Fans of the brand can indulge in an everchanging menu of its small batch, hand-churned ice cream as the company creates unique menus in each city that change every four to six weeks. The curiously delicious flavors that will be available at Salt & Straw’s Disney Springs location include all-time favorites like Honey Lavender and Chocolate Gooey Brownie, alongside unique flavor collaborations specific to its Florida locations including The Salty Donut Guava & Cheese and Panther Coffee Chocolate Tres Leches.

