Disney Offers Free Food For Guests at New Dining Location

Want free food at Walt Disney World?

The idea of free and Disney are two ideals that are often not lumped in the same sentence unless you are discussing how nothing is free at Disney! Of course, there are some perks Guests can take advantage of for free, such as walking around Disney Springs, or getting a celebration button, but in order to enjoy those “free” perks, you must make it to Orlando and plan a costly Disney vacation.

We recently covered how prices for multi-day tickets have gone up at Walt Disney World. We used a 4-day trip as the basis for our comparisons. Park Hopper Plus 4-day tickets used to range from $546.65 — $708.57 and are now $559.53 — $708.57. It appears that on average, multi-day tickets increased by around $20 or so. On top of that, hotel room rates continue to increase, and although currently suspended, Annual Passes in Disney World have gone up in cost, as well as the new Magic Key Pass in Disneyland. We have also seen food pricing go up while portions go down, as well as the rise of liquor. To add, the addition of Disney Genie+ is now a new financial opportunity for Disney, whereas before, FastPasses were free.

During the Walt Disney Company fourth-quarter earnings call, the issue of inflation and the potential for increased prices at Disney Parks inevitably came up during the question and answer segment.

Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy addressed the situation, noting that Disney has no plans to outright raise prices within Josh D’Amaro’s Parks, Experiences and Products division. She did, however, indicate that Disney is looking at a number of ways to cut costs behind the scenes, including “reducing portions” at Disney Parks restaurants. McCarthy noted that this would be “good for some people’s waistlines” when they visit Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Knowing that Disney is cutting portion sizes while the cost of food rises is a tough pill to swallow for many, but at least we have a little bit of good news to share regarding food and how you can get some for free at Disney!

Salt & Straw, the popular ice cream company, is opening a brand-new location at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World Resort! We recently discussed a target opening date, which was meant to be March 2022. Of course, March came and went, but now, the location will officially open on April 20th, at 10:00 a.m.

Salt & Straw in Disney Springs will include all-time favorite flavors such as Honey Lavender and Chocolate Gooey Brownie. The original press release stated:

Fans of the brand can indulge in an everchanging menu of its small batch, hand-churned ice cream as the company creates unique menus in each city that change every four to six weeks. The curiously delicious flavors that will be available at Salt & Straw’s Disney Springs location include all-time favorites like Honey Lavender and Chocolate Gooey Brownie, alongside unique flavor collaborations specific to its Florida locations including The Salty Donut Guava & Cheese and Panther Coffee Chocolate Tres Leches.

Salt & Straw has also announced that they will be giving away free ice cream to the first 100 Guests who arrive at the Disney Springs location tomorrow! Salt & Straw also resides in Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort, so it is fitting that Disney Springs now has a location.

Do you plan to eat at Salt & Straw when you visit Disney?

