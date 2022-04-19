Massive Perk Added: Select Disney Guests Will Now Save Hundreds On Vacation

Going to Walt Disney World is often a treat, but over the past few years, the cost to visit has risen dramatically.

Although Disney did see some rough patches, the company’s CEO Bob Chapek noted that the theme parks had their second most profitable quarter, which shows that the company is definitely on the upswing. Now that hotel rooms are tougher to find, the 50th anniversary is being celebrated, and shows like World of Color, Fantasmic!, Disneyland Forever, and the Main Street Electrical Parade has returned, the desire to visit a Disney Park will only continue to increase, especially after so many Guests have had to put off trips.

But, that profit has not come without a price that Guests have had to pay. We recently covered how prices for multi-day tickets have gone up at Walt Disney World. We used a 4-day trip as the basis for our comparisons. Park Hopper Plus 4-day tickets used to range from $546.65 — $708.57 and are now $559.53 — $708.57. It appears that on average, multi-day tickets increased by around $20 or so. On top of that, hotel room rates continue to increase, and although currently suspended, Annual Passes in Disney World have gone up in cost, as well as the new Magic Key Pass in Disneyland. We have also seen food pricing go up while portions go down, as well as the rise of liquor. To add, the addition of Disney Genie+ is now a new financial opportunity for Disney, whereas before, FastPasses were free.

During the Walt Disney Company fourth-quarter earnings call, the issue of inflation and the potential for increased prices at Disney Parks inevitably came up during the question and answer segment.

Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy addressed the situation, noting that Disney has no plans to outright raise prices within Josh D’Amaro’s Parks, Experiences and Products division. She did, however, indicate that Disney is looking at a number of ways to cut costs behind the scenes, including “reducing portions” at Disney Parks restaurants.McCarthy noted that this would be “good for some people’s waistlines” when they visit Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Since then, we have already seen portion sizes shrink, while costs have risen for many different food and beverage items across the Park.

Knowing this, Guests visiting will often look for any discount they can to try and save some money on their Walt Disney World vacation. Now, a new offering is available for Disney Visa Cardholders. This deal will take place during stays from August 28 to September 19 for the following Resorts.

It is stated:

Disney Visa Cardmembers can enjoy special savings on stays for most nights at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels from August 28 through September 19, 2022. This includes saving up to 30% on rooms at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and family suites at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, and saving up to 25% on rooms at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort and other select Disney Resort hotels. Stay in the magic during the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration with this special offer! Disney® Visa® Cardmembers can take advantage of sensational savings: Save up to 30% on rooms at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Save up to 30% on family suites at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Save up to 25% on rooms at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Save up to 25% on rooms at other select Disney Resort hotels

This offer is valid for stays most nights August 28 through September 19, 2022 when your Clients book using their Disney® Visa® Card. There’s so much to celebrate when your Clients stay at a Disney Resort hotel—especially during The World’s Most Magical Celebration! As Guests of a Disney Resort hotel, your Clients can enjoy early entry to the theme parks 30 minutes before opening to experience select attractions (with valid park admission and a park reservation). Plus, as a Disney Resort hotel Guest, they get early access to purchase individual Lightning Lane entry for up to 2 attractions each day. This offer is valid for the Disney Resort hotels listed below. View the chart to explore savings within each Resort Category. Learn more about changes at Walt Disney World Resort in the Know Before You Go section below.

Being able to save 30% on a room is a massive deal, and can save you and your family hundreds if you are a Disney Visa Cardholder.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom; Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Toy Story Mania, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; Kilimanjaro Safaris, Kali River Rapids, Expedition Everest (when it’s open), and Avatar Flight of Passage in Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Soarin’ Around The World, Test Track, and Spaceship Earth in EPCOT.

Do you plan to take advantage of this deal when you visit Disney World next?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!