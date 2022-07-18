Destruction of Resort Building Continues at Disney World

As the dismantling of another iconic Disney World building continues, more photos of the destruction have been revealed.

As part of a massive, multi-year project at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort, one popular building is currently being demolished. Communications Manager, Lesley Harris, shared the exciting news that the Resort would be reworked to Disney Parks Blog earlier this year:

Waterside strolls will be extra special with storybook sweet treats and dreamy desserts at The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, a new table service restaurant and bakery that’s sure to delight. Expected to open in 2023, this restaurant will offer both savory and dessert menus, along with afternoon tea service, in a whimsical atmosphere that complements the magic of the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk that guests know and love.

The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers is set to become the Resort’s premier bakery hotspot, “And with this new sweet spot on the horizon, the BoardWalk Bakery will become a new sandwich shop for guests to enjoy a bite along the water’s edge, joining other current food and beverage locations like BoardWalk Ice Cream.”

This is just the latest development at the ever-changing and improving Walt Disney World Resort. Recently, EPCOT received a brand-new attraction in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the Park’s first-ever roller coaster. In 2019, Disney’s Hollywood Studios saw the opening of the massive Galaxy’s Edge expansion, transporting Guests into the world of Star Wars.

This is also just another beloved Disney property to be destroyed, as we recently saw the absolutely iconic Tower of Terror sign get completely destroyed. This sign has been a roadside staple for Guests since the 90s, and we hate to see it go. The destruction started a few days ago and is continuing, with crews dismantling big portions of the exterior of the building.

This was shown in another tweet from reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin):

DO NOT DROP WEIGHTS. Crews continue removing themed elements from the former ESPN Club at Disney’s Boardwalk.

DO NOT DROP WEIGHTS. Crews continue removing themed elements from the former ESPN Club at Disney's Boardwalk. pic.twitter.com/zSNhlVRSzf — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 15, 2022

While it is always sad to see things go, we’re excited to see how Disney’s BoardWalk Resort looks in a few years when all the projects are completed.

Out of all of the Disney World hotels and Resorts, Disney’s BoardWalk Resort is a special place that really immerses Guests with its impressive theming, incredible attention to detail and wide array of activities and experiences.

What’s your favorite Disney hotel?