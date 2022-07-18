Work Continues on Disney’s TRON Coaster, Opening Date Potentially Coming Soon

As we eagerly await the opening of a brand-new roller coaster at Magic Kingdom, more photos have been revealed of the construction process.

Ever since Walt Disney World Resort’s TRON roller coaster, officially called TRON Lightcycle Run, was announced on July 15, 2017, at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, fans have been anxiously awaiting news regarding the thrill ride. The ride first opened in Shanghai Disneyland and has been a big hit with Guests ever since, mixing a thrilling roller coaster experience with the world of Tron.

Disney Parks fans have watched every detail of the construction process come together slowly over the last five years, leaving many wondering when, or if, the ride will actually open. We actually have seen the attraction up and running so that Disney could test the ride, meaning we may be nearing an official release date soon enough.

More photos showing the construction were just revealed thanks to avid theme park photographer bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) on Twitter which you can see below:

Current concrete forms at a plaza at base of the Tron walkway over the steam train tunnel. Arrow at next sections of the wall along the steam train route. Separating the train from the plaza.

Current work at a building along the Tron access walkway. Believed to be restrooms for this area.

Wider than normal photo of the covered area near the Tron attraction entrance. Arrow directed at some of the translucent covering.

Seems like speakers for area music are being installed along the Tron access walkway over the stream train. The slots at sides might be for LED lighting strips.

The roller coaster was originally expected to open sometime during Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration, which began October 1, 2021, and will continue into 2023.

There is still no word on when the ride will open or even when we will get a release date, though Disney’s annual D23 event is coming up soon, meaning we may finally know when TRON will open at the Magic Kingdom. D23 will run from September 9 – 11, so hopefully, we will finally get some news on this infamous attraction and when it will open.

Based on the popular film franchise of the same name, TRON Lightcycle Run in Orlando will be heavily influenced by the TRON Lightcycle Power Run coaster at Shanghai Disneyland. This ride is officially described as:

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access into the energy, lights and excitement of TRON’s high-tech universe. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs

