Disney Reportedly Removing Iconic Tower of Terror Sign from Resort

Several reports indicate an incredibly popular staple of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is set for demolition.

When Guests used to drive down World Drive, they would be met with an enticing promotional sign of Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Tower of Terror. The sign shows one of the elevators from the ride shaking and moving within the famous Hollywood Tower Hotel, getting Guests excited to enter the theme park and take on this thrilling ride.

However, reports came out this morning that the fan-favorite roadside sign is set for an imminent removal from the Resort.

You can see this in a tweet from DisneyWorldTom (disneytiktok) which is linked below:

Another iconic part of Walt Disney World The moving Tower of Terror billboard could be removed as soon as today #towerofterror #disneyworld

This sign was not operating for a while until Disney recently fixed it, making this reported announcement even more curious. Disney has not made an official statement on the sign but be on the lookout if you happen to drive by it soon!

