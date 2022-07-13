Disney Reportedly Removing Iconic Tower of Terror Sign from Resort

Several reports indicate an incredibly popular staple of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is set for demolition.
When Guests used to drive down World Drive, they would be met with an enticing promotional sign of Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Tower of Terror. The sign shows one of the elevators from the ride shaking and moving within the famous Hollywood Tower Hotel, getting Guests excited to enter the theme park and take on this thrilling ride.
However, reports came out this morning that the fan-favorite roadside sign is set for an imminent removal from the Resort.
You can see this in a tweet from DisneyWorldTom (disneytiktok) which is linked below:
Another iconic part of Walt Disney World The moving Tower of Terror billboard could be removed as soon as today #towerofterror #disneyworld pic.twitter.com/Yvx7zX9pxJ
— DisneyWorldTom (@disneytiktok) July 13, 2022
This sign was not operating for a while until Disney recently fixed it, making this reported announcement even more curious. Disney has not made an official statement on the sign but be on the lookout if you happen to drive by it soon!
More on Tower of Terror at Hollywood Studios:
Next Stop: The 5th Dimension
Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era.
Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since.
Going Up?
Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination.
Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead.
Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?
Will you miss this iconic piece of Disney Park history?