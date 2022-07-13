Disney Character Loses Entire Head During Wardrobe Malfunction

An unfortunate wardrobe malfunction happened at Walt Disney World recently, with one character losing his entire head.

While at Disney World or Disneyland, there are so many important parts that make up Guests’ experiences. The incredible rides like Splash Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean, the delicious restaurants like Cinderella’s Royal Table and Le Cellier Steakhouse, or the jaw-dropping theming of lands like Pandora – The World of Avatar or Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge all add to the magic that can be found at Disney.

One of the most important and interactive aspects of the Parks, however, can be found in the characters that walk around.

The Cast Members who become our favorite Disney characters really help make the Parks and Resorts come alive and feel real, allowing Guests to live out their magical fantasies.

However, sometimes the Cast Members who play these various characters can face unforeseen situations and malfunctions, totally not a fault of their own. This is shown in a TikTok video below shared by @lizy_lizelba:

As you can see, as Guests dine and enjoy their time at Disney World’s Be Our Guest restaurant in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdon, the Beast wanders out into the main dining area. Unfortunately, something caused a wardrobe malfunction and the entire head falls off of the Cast Member.

This is incredibly unfortunate but the Cast Members handled the situation perfectly, quickly dealing with the malfunction. The malfunction was a complete accident and no fault of the Cast Member portraying The Beast.

