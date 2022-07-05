Disney Princess Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Loses Top During Parade

A popular parade showing didn’t go as planned recently.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to so many fantastic offerings. From iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Space Mountain to incredible world-class entertainment shows and everything in between, there’s so much to do when visiting a Disney Park, whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Of course, one of the most popular offerings at Magic Kingdom is the Festival of Fantasy parade.

While the Festival of Fantasy parade offers a stunning look for Disney Park Guests at many of their favorite characters, a recent showing didn’t go as planned.

User @luminous_povs shared the video on TikTok.

It’s not a BIG deal but I just love seeing professionals covering mistakes (especially in a parade I’ve seen for years) #disney #disneyworld #parade #acting

As you can see in the video, Ariel loses her seashell in the midst of the performance. The actress does an excellent job adjusting and continuing to stay in character. A Lost Boy behind the Little Mermaid float picks up the lost prop and gets it to a Disney Cast Member almost seamlessly.

Disney describes the Festival of Fantasy parade like this:

Magic Marches Down the Street

The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come. See Disney Characters and Much More Be a part of this grand gala, with spectacular, state-of-the-art floats starring some of your favorite Disney Characters from Tangled, Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid. It’s a festival of fun for everyone!

What do you think of this incident at Festival of Fantasy? Let us know in the comments!