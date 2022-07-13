Iconic Disney Ride Reopens Following Disastrous Accident

After an unfortunate and potentially-dangerous incident at Magic Kingdom last night, one beloved ride has reopened.

We reported on a Splash Mountain ride vehicle sinking at the Walt Disney World Resort last night. In the video, Guests could be seen in water up to their knees as their log sank to the bottom and continued moving. We are unsure what caused the log to sink or if any of the Guests were injured. This was the third reported incident of log sinking at Splash Mountain in the last few years.

However, the attraction is up and running today at Walt Disney World so things couldn’t have been too bad. As of now, Disney has not made a statement on the incident.

Splash Mountain is by far one of the most iconic rides in all of the Disney Parks. It can be found at Disney World, Disneyland, and Tokyo Disney and has entertained and drenched Guests for decades.

More on Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom:

A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!

You Will Get Wet This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. For Guests looking to ensure their personal items remain dry, lockers are available to rent near the Main Entrance.