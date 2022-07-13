Guests Panic as Splash Mountain Log Sinks Yet Again at Disney World

Apparently, not everything is “satisfactual”.

Some Guests were forced out of their ride vehicle and into the water after a popular Disney ride inexplicably malfunctioned and sank. The shocking video was shared in a tweet from MagicbandManiac (@MagicbandManiac) which you can check out below:

Another splash mountain ride vehicle sinking??? Is this like the 3rd one now?

Another splash mountain ride vehicle sinking??? Is this like the 3rd one now? pic.twitter.com/3oJlWDMLHx — MagicbandManiac (@MagicbandManiac) July 13, 2022

As you can see, the log flume sank right down to the bottom, leaving Guests standing knee-high in the infamous bromine-filled Disney attraction water. The ride appears to be Splash Mountain specifically in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

There may not be a more iconic or beloved attraction in all of Walt Disney World than Splash Mountian. The classic log-flume ride takes Guests on a wild trip, following the story of Br’er Rabbit all the way over a 50-foot drop. The ride has entertained Guests for decades and become a true icon of Disney Parks, even though it is set for a major retheme soon. Unfortunately, the ride did not go to plan for these Guests.

This is not even the first time we have seen a Splash Mountain ride vehicle sink at Disney World. Thankfully in these situations, no one was hurt or injured and the situation was resolved with Guests evacuating and getting replacement clothing, as well as free Lightning Lane, passes. We do not know what happened to the Guests in this most recent video at the moment. At the time of publishing this article, we are unsure what caused the ride vehicles to sink or how Disney dealt with the issue.

We will continue to update this story as more information comes out.