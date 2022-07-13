Disney Cruise Line Adds Mandatory Charge That Will Impact All Guests

Disney Cruise Line has made certain changes onboard its newest ship, the Triton Class Disney Wish.

The cruise operator has, for example, altered its dress code for adult-only restaurants Palo Steakhouse and Enchante by Chef Arnaud Lallement.

Now, another policy change has come to light — and it will cost Guests more money over the course of a Disney cruise vacation.

According to a Cruise Hive report, Disney has increased the automatic gratuity amount on the Disney Wish — with all other ships in the fleet to follow — by $1 per day per Guest. While this is not a major price increase, it can add up over the course of a cruise, and is important to keep in mind if you’re planning a vacation on a strict budget.

Cruise Hive’s article notes:

The increase in gratuities brings the per passenger, per day gratuity rate aboard Disney Cruise Line ships to $14.50 (USD) for most staterooms, and $15.50 per passenger, per day for concierge staterooms and suites, which includes the stateroom assistant host in the automatic or pre-paid gratuities. In a statement discussing the gratuity increase, Disney Cruise Line says: “Since our very first sailing, Guests have told us how much they enjoy their interactions with the crew members. Providing world-class service and creating life-long memories for our guests are among the most common comments we receive. In recognition of all that they do, we have increased our recommended gratuity guidelines for select positions.” Related: Disney Wish Guests Can Enjoy Luxury ‘Tangled’ Hair Salon

Disney has also recommended an $8 per day, per stateroom Guest gratuity for the Concierge Lounge team, although this is not an automatic or pre-paid gratuity charge.

The Disney Wish takes her maiden voyage on on July 14, 2022. The cruise liner’s new Aladdin musical will not be available to Guests on the first sailing.

Although 2021 cruises looked quite different with pandemic protocols still in place, Disney’s huge return to sailing is going well in 2022. The fleet’s first Triton Class cruise ship, the Disney Wish, will take her maiden voyage in July, as previously noted.

This all-new luxury liner features a first-of-its-kind Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge, a Toy Story splash pad just for kids, and incredible Frozen and Marvel dining experiences for the whole family!

The Wish will be the fifth ship in the DCL fleet, joining the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy, the Disney Magic, and the Disney Wonder. She will be based in Port Canaveral and will traverse the Caribbean, including making stops in Nassau, Bahamas and at Disney’s private island Castaway Cay.

