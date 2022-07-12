Disney Wish To Set Sail Without Major Entertainment Offering

Select Guests and journalists boarded the Disney Wish for a press sailing last week, but this week the Disney Cruise Line ship takes its Maiden Voyage with thousands of paying Guests aboard!
Disney Wish joins Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Magic, and Disney Wonder with world-class accommodations, dining, and entertainment. Disney Cruise Line is known for Broadway-quality entertainment that plays in the ships’ theaters every night, and Disney Wish is no exception.
Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular played at Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort from 2003 to 2016. A new version of the Aladdin (1992) inspired musical currently performs onboard Disney Fantasy and was promised to join Disney Wish for the ship’s first sailing.
Unfortunately, Disney Cruise Line was unable to deliver on this promise. According to reporter Scott Gustin, Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular is still in rehearsals and won’t be ready for at least the first two sailings:
Disney Cruise Line makes it official — Aladdin will not be ready in time for the maiden voyage.
Reportedly, Guests booked on the first two Disney Wish sailings received an apologetic email from Disney Cruise Line explaining that the Aladdin show wasn’t ready. It’s uncertain if the Broadway-style show will be prepared for the third sailing.
More on Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular
Originally at the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure, Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular continues delighting Guests onboard Disney Fantasy. From Disney Cruise Line:
Enjoy an uproarious live performance based on the Disney animated classic…
Tale of the Magic Lamp
From the big screen to the live stage, this comedic musical performance retains all of its fun and frivolity. The show opens at the entrance to the Cave of Wonders, where the dreaded Jafar, resident evil villain, has been foiled, failing to gain entry into the treasure-filled cavern that contains a magic lamp. But he hatches a plan to find a “diamond in the rough” and retrieve the lamp. Aladdin—so-called street rat who has fallen head over heels for Princess Jasmine in a chance encounter in the marketplace—is that rough diamond!Genie’s 3 Wishes
The devious Jafar has a hapless Aladdin arrested and forced to retrieve the magic lamp, but instead, a sprightly Magic Carpet advises Aladdin to rub the lamp, which releases the Genie who grants him 3 wishes. After using one wish to escape the cave, Aladdin goes with his heart for wish #2: Make him a prince so he can win over Princess Jasmine.
A Royal Dilemma
Little does Aladdin realize that the princess is looking for true love and not impressed with the field of royal suitors.
Can Aladdin win Jasmine’s heart as a street rat in princely clothes or fall flat off his magic carpet? Will the wise-cracking Genie ever gain his freedom or be doomed to delivering magic lamp one-liners? Only time on the Disney Fantasy will tell!
State-of-the-Art Wizardry
This mythical Arabian story of boy meets girl raises the bar with special effects and advanced technology. The action often spills out into the aisles or above the audience, such as when Jafar transforms into a gigantic snake and then shrinks into the magic lamp, or in the fantastical flying carpet scene that takes place high overhead.New and Original Tunes
Many of the songs from the movie are reprised, including “Friend Like Me,” which is transformed into a lavish production number complete with magical illusions and a troupe of dancing genies. Composer Alan Menken, who created the original soundtrack with songwriters Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, added a brand new song for this production: “To Be Free.”
Don’t miss this positively spellbinding, feast for the eyes—and ears—Broadway-style production!
