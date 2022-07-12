Disney Wish To Set Sail Without Major Entertainment Offering

Select Guests and journalists boarded the Disney Wish for a press sailing last week, but this week the Disney Cruise Line ship takes its Maiden Voyage with thousands of paying Guests aboard!

Disney Wish joins Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Magic, and Disney Wonder with world-class accommodations, dining, and entertainment. Disney Cruise Line is known for Broadway-quality entertainment that plays in the ships’ theaters every night, and Disney Wish is no exception.

Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular played at Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort from 2003 to 2016. A new version of the Aladdin (1992) inspired musical currently performs onboard Disney Fantasy and was promised to join Disney Wish for the ship’s first sailing.

Unfortunately, Disney Cruise Line was unable to deliver on this promise. According to reporter Scott Gustin, Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular is still in rehearsals and won’t be ready for at least the first two sailings:

Disney Cruise Line makes it official — Aladdin will not be ready in time for the maiden voyage.

Reportedly, Guests booked on the first two Disney Wish sailings received an apologetic email from Disney Cruise Line explaining that the Aladdin show wasn’t ready. It’s uncertain if the Broadway-style show will be prepared for the third sailing.

More on Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular

Originally at the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure, Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular continues delighting Guests onboard Disney Fantasy. From Disney Cruise Line:

Enjoy an uproarious live performance based on the Disney animated classic… Tale of the Magic Lamp