Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox Infuriate Fans By Shutting Down Disney Ride

We’ve reported on numerous celebrities shutting down entire Disneyland Resort attractions for their enjoyment, notably the Kardashians. Disney Parks Guests get incredibly frustrated when this happens, as it means already-long standby wait times get even longer.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has come under fire for shutting down the wave pool at Carowinds in North Carolina. Now, a Disney Guest accuses him and his partner, actress Megan Fox, of doing the same thing at Disneyland Park.

Reddit user u/Mittens_MD reported that the pair forced everyone off of The Haunted Mansion so they could ride alone:

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stopped the line of Haunted Mansion because apparently no one else can ride with them at the same time so they had to clear the ride before they entered and wait for them to leave.

u/junostr expressed frustration, writing, “Really? Jeez… who cares. I can see the ride being stopped for Paul McCartney or a huge celebrity for everyone’s safety but not these two.”

Another Disney Park fan asked if this was the case for all VIP Tours and celebrities at Disneyland (it’s not and is only done by request). u/FlynnLivesTron replied:

No, only the ones that think they’re gods gift to the world. The fact Disney does this for them is obnoxious.

More on The Haunted Mansion

While The Haunted Mansion has undergone some changes over the years, it’s been a staple at Disneyland since 1969. This not-so-scary, all-ages ride has ghoulishly spread to Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland! From Disney:

Take your seat in a gloomy Doom Buggy for a spooky tour through this house of happy haunts. Frightful Delights Await Dearly depart into a foreboding estate, drag your body to the dead center of the Portrait Chamber and watch as the walls begin to stretch before your eyes. Climb into your waiting Doom Buggy and embark on a shivering journey into an unearthly realm. The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous dwelling—home to grinning ghosts and other spectral surprises. Glide past a rattling casket in the conservatory. Head off to Madame Leota’s spooky séance room. Float by the Grand Ballroom and its waltzing apparitions. Take a spin through a cemetery where the spirited residents regale you with song. Beware of lurking hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may try to follow you home! Creepy Fun for Little Ones The Haunted Mansion is dark and contains some mildly frightening scenes, but there is no gore. The ghostly residents are friendly and the ride is slow-moving.

Have you ever seen a celebrity at Disneyland Resort? Please share your experience with us!