Kardashians Cut Line at Disneyland, Shuts Down Popular Attraction While Guests Angrily Watch

If there is one thing that Guests should never do while at a Disney Park, or really, any theme park for that matter, it is cut in line. At Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, many Guests will often wait hours for attractions, which is quite a sacrifice to do, especially after paying for a Park ticket and spending a chunk of your day waiting in line.

At Disney, of course, Guests can use Lightning Lane to and Disney Genie+ to skip the line, but when they do so, they must pay for the service and will use a separate queue to enter. Recently, it seems that the Kardashians may have skipped a line at Disneyland, and when Guests noticed, they were infuriated. A recent TikTok shared both Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian skipping the line for Mad Tea Party at Disneyland. Not only did they skip the line, but they also made other Guest wait so that they could ride alone.

Rachael Kevin (@shesbrewing) posted the video, as you can watch here.

Thanks a lot @Kim Kardashian #disneyland #madteaparty #kardashians #kimandkourtney

It seems that Rachel was quite upset that her experience had to be put on pause so that the celebrities and Hulu reality stars could have priority. The comments are flooded with Guests noting that this was embarrassing and Disney should not have allowed them to do this. Another user noted that when Cardi B was at the Park, on the same ride, she and her child rode with other Guests.

The Kardashian family (Keeping Up With the Kardashians) are known for being Hollywood reality TV sensations. Still, it seems that the clan really loves Mickey Mouse as much as the typical Disney fan!

The family has celebrated many kids’ birthdays there in the past. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are particularly familiar with the park since they have not only celebrated their daughter, North’s, birthday there, but they have experienced multiple VIP tours!

We recently spotted Kylie Jenner at Disneyland with what looked to be a secret Guest and two children. If it were our guess, we would likely assume that one of the children would be Stormi Webster, Kylie’s daughter, and the gentleman with her could be Stormi’s father, Travis Scott.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World seem to be a hotspot for celebrities. In addition to Chris Evans and Kylie Jenner, last month we at Inside the Magic also spotted Julianne Hough (Dancing With the Stars, Footloose, Safe Haven), Darren Criss (Glee, Muppets Haunted Mansion), and Kristen Chenoweth (Descendants, Annie, Wicked) filming outside Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration.

Alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, the entire Kardashian family are all big fans of Disneyland, having celebrated many of their kids’ birthdays there in the past with all sorts of special Guests and big-name celebrities.

What do you think of this incident with the Kardashians at Disneyland?

