Cosmic Rewind Already Forced to Use Extended Queue Due to High Demand

Cast Members, Annual Passholders, and Disney Vacation Club Members have been able to experience the upcoming Guardians–themed coaster — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — before it officially opens to Guests later this month.

The demand to experience the new roller coaster has been extremely high. Despite having limited capacity experiencing the ride, again right now the attraction is only running for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members, the line has had to be extended on multiple occasions due to the number of Guests waiting to ride the coaster.

Reddit user, sneakerfreaker5, shared photos of the extended Cosmic Rewind queue, which was wrapped multiple times and into the outdoor area. You can see both photos below.

We do want to note that once Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens to Guests later this month, there will not be a StandyBy queue offered. The new roller coster will will utilize a virtual queue system, similar to when Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT opened.

The upcoming roller coaster will be family-friendly and will offer exciting thrills with an innovative ride vehicle that offers 360-degree motion for riders.

Disney Park Blog described the innovative technology for this new attraction as:

The Omnicoaster is a first- of-its-kind programmable roller coaster ride system, where guests can be rotated along the ride track in any direction while traveling at high speeds. The Omnicoaster name builds upon the tradition of the Omnimover ride system in which Walt Disney Imagineers are able to turn guests in any direction and focus their attention on a specific scene or element.

Disney Parks Blog also shared the following information when discussing the upcoming Guardians coaster:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. As part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, we’re infusing this park we love and cherish with more ways to dream, to be inspired and to connect with our world – or other galaxies, in this case. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is going to be a big step in that direction, and we can’t wait for you to experience it. Keep following along here on the Disney Parks Blog and with me, @thezachriddley on Instagram, as we chronicle this amazing new attraction and all that’s happening at EPCOT.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens to the public on May 27, 2022.

Are you going to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind when it opens? Let us know in the comments below.

