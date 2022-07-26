James Gunn Reveals Why ‘Guardians 3’ Trailer Wasn’t Ready For “Close Inspection”

James Gunn was fine with fans seeing the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (2023) at San Diego Comic-Con, but he wouldn’t allow fans to watch it online.

San Diego Comic-Con had many trailers for Marvel’s upcoming projects. Fans who attended the Hall H panel first glanced at Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Secret Invasion, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The cast for Guardians 3 admitted that it’s an “emotional” experience as this will be their last movie with the same team. Guardians of the Galaxy might continue forward, but it will be without some key characters and James Gunn directing.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see any footage of the trailer online, and Gunn confessed that it was due to the VFX works that he didn’t feel comfortable having the trailer released online:

I wish you could have too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views & close inspection – remember we didn’t wrap long ago – so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry!

VFX artists have been in high demand for Marvel due to the number of titles that require visual effects and the tight deadlines that Marvel has. Over the past few years, fans have grown more concerned with the amount of underwhelming CGI due to Marvel rushing projects out before they can look as good as they should.

After several Phase Four projects had lackluster VFX, fans are worried about how many projects are promised for Phase Five and Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hopefully, Guardians 3 will look super good since it does have a lot of CGI due to the movie being set in the cosmos, which makes sense why the trailer might need more time for the VFX.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

