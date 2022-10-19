Universal Studios Comments on Being More Popular than Disney World

Universal is gaining on “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

When in Orlando, Florida, Guests are faced with the tough choice of choosing between Walt Disney World and Universal Studios. Of course, each Resort features some truly incredible rides, but in recent years, Universal Studios has been making huge leaps, closing the gap between it and Walt Disney World both in terms of theming and attendance.

Rides like Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure are great examples of this. And speaking of attendance, Universal Studios just blew Walt Disney World out of the water.

The 2021 theme park attendance report was released, and we can see some interesting movement. Attendance was unsurprisingly up at both Resorts compared to 2020 numbers, but Universal Orlando saw significant shifts in its Guest numbers.

Universal Studios Florida (8.99 million) and Universal’s Islands of Adventure (9.1 million) outpaced attendance at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (7.2 million), EPCOT (7.7 million), and Disney’s Hollywood Studios (8.6 million). Only Magic Kingdom (12.7 million) beat either of the Universal Parks.

In response to these fantastic numbers, Universal Studios shared the statement below from its official Twitter account:

You all visited A LOT in 2021. 😎 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) October 17, 2022

A simple statement but a pretty humble one, and with Epic Universe on the way, we wouldn’t be surprised if Universal Studios beats out Walt Disney World entirely pretty soon.

At this point, Universal Orlando has not announced anything in terms of what will be housed in the theme park other than Super Nintendo World. However, from permits and construction, there are strong rumors that the theme park will have a Classic Monsters Land, a How To Train Your Dragon land, and an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, rumored to be Ministry of Magic.

Universal Orlando, home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, houses many iconic attractions that draw millions of visitors each and every year, including rides like E.T. Adventure Ride, Revenge of the Mummy, the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, and many more.

Did you visit Universal Studios or Walt Disney World last year?