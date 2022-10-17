Theme Park Continues to Dismantle Historic Coaster After Unexpected Closure

Credit: Cedar Point

One theme park is slowly removing one of its most popular rides.

Credit: Cedar Point

There are so many great theme parks across the country that it can sometimes be hard to choose which one to go to. From Six Flags and Knott’s Berry Farm to Universal Studios and Walt Disney World, there are some truly fantastic experiences waiting for Guests.

One theme park offers some truly stunning rides and roller coasters, with one of its biggest shutting down recently.

Credit: Cedar Point

Cedar Point is a must-do destination for every thrill-seeker visiting Ohio. With 70 amazing rides, from the family-friendly Snake River Expedition to the adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force, live shows, immersive dining, and signature summer events, Cedar Point has a little bit of something for every Guest.

The park also features Top Thrill Dragster, an absolutely thrilling and intense roller coaster. Recently, the theme park underwent quite a legal battle involving this very ride.

Unfortunately, on August 15, there was an accident at Cedar Point that involved the 420-foot (128-meter) tall coaster. Lasting only 20 seconds, the ride is highly thrilling for Guests, but things went wrong for one rider who was allegedly struck by a metal object while riding.

Credit: Cedar Point

According to the report, the injury was blamed on an “instantaneous overload fracture” of a bolt holding in a plate on the ride.

At first, we thought Cedar Point might reopen the coaster eventually until Cedar Point made a rather unexpected announcement regarding the ride, stating that the roller coaster would close for good on September 6. In the weeks following this announcement, Cedar Point has been hard at work dismantling the ride.

Credit: Cedar Point

The ride is closing down as we know it but is believed to be returning at a later date with new elements and a “reimagined ride experience.

As you can see in the tweet below, the station is now almost completely empty:

#TopThrillDragtser‘s station has been just about completely emptied at #cedarpoint. @Freeziebuddy

The station is nearly empty, with crews working on the coaster for the last few weeks. While sad, we are looking forward to whatever Cedar Point has planned for this historic roller coaster.

What’s your favorite theme park?

