Cedar Point is a must-do destination for every thrill-seeker visiting Ohio. With 70 amazing rides, from the family-friendly Snake River Expedition to the adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force, live shows, immersive dining, and signature summer events, Cedar Point has a little bit of something for every Guest.

In addition, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is right next door and is home to multiple water gadgets, pools for younger Guests, and slides for the whole family!

However, the theme park giant just revealed some shocking plans for an extremely popular attraction.

As of today, September 6, 2022, Cedar Point just announced that the very popular Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster would be shutting down permanently after nearly two decades of operation.

This was revealed in a tweet from Director of Communications at Cedar Point Tony Clark (@TonyClarkCP):

The statement above reads as follows:

We have an important update to share regarding our Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster. After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world’s first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, is being retired. However, Cedar Point’s legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience. We’ll share more details and information at a later date.

The official attraction website also gives the same statement found in the tweet above.

Top Thrill Dragster was shut down last year after a Guest was injured by a falling metal object from the roller coaster and has remained closed since. An investigation cleared Cedar Point of violating any laws or rules in the accident.

Back when the ride opened in 2003, the coaster set four new records: the world’s tallest complete circuit roller coaster, the tallest roller coaster, the tallest roller coaster drop, and the fastest roller coaster. The ride boasted an impressive maximum speed of 120 mph and a 400-foot drop.

