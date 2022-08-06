Country Music Star Luke Bryan Injured at Major Theme Park

A world-renowned country music artist was recently injured at a major theme park.

While all theme parks have a wide variety of fun experiences for Guests to enjoy, there is always a chance for your “perfect” day to go a little haywire. This was recently the case for country music legend Luke Bryan while he was visiting Cedar Point.

Cedar Point is a must-do destination for every thrill-seeker visiting Ohio. With 70 amazing rides, from the family-friendly Snake River Expedition to the adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force, live shows, immersive dining, and signature summer events, Cedar Point has a little bit of something for every Guest.

In addition, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is right next door and is home to multiple water gadgets, pools for younger Guests, and slides for the whole family!

The world-famous country music star was injured while visiting the park with his family, as shared in a post from Luke’s wife Caroline’s Instagram:

The family had multiple injuries at the Park, with Luke breaking his finger and Caroline twisting her ankle. The caption of the post reads:

Another adventure in the books! Luke broke a finger and I twisted another ankle…pretty much a normal day for us!

No word yet on which finger Luke broke or how the accident actually occurred. The family seems to be incredibly chill about the injury, although some are worried that it could potentially affect his upcoming performances.

Luke Bryan has his 2022 Farm Tour concert coming up, which takes place at Kubiak Farms in Fowlerville on Saturday, September 17. Rising country stars Riley Green and Jameson Rodgers are also on the schedule to be there, along with the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock.

Luke Bryan and his family were at Cedar Point as part of a 3-day theme park and roller coaster trip to celebrate 12-year-old son Tate’s birthday, which is August 11. Luke says Tate is an even bigger thrill seeker than he is. They were particularly looking forward to the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point.

