Guest Shares Disappointing Experience at Popular Theme Park, “What a Bad Run of Luck”

One Guest was angered and disappointed after visiting a popular theme park for her son’s birthday.

While theme parks have a wide variety of fun activities and offerings for Guests to enjoy, experiencing the thrills of all the different roller coasters is one of the things Guests look forward to the most when visiting. However, there is always a chance to run into unexpected inconveniences that may complicate our visit to our favorite Park.

Redditor u/soulcialbitterfly recently shared her experience traveling with her family to celebrate her son’s birthday at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, commenting that she was “so annoyed and disappointed” by their visit to the Ohio Park. Her post reads as follows:

Left after one hour Drove four hours yesterday for my son’s birthday trip. We have had this planned for a few weeks and spent money on a hotel, etc. Got here last night and it was pretty packed but we managed to do a few things. Figured today would be better. Boy was I wrong. Steel vengeance is down. Valravn is still down (probably going to be for weeks). My daughter’s fave the sky ride is down along with several of the kid rides she likes (staffing?). Lines for everything are insane….even Gemini was 45 mins in the heat. Forget about Millie or Maverick. My kids came to me after they managed to get on one ride (Gatekeeper) and said they wanted to leave. I am so annoyed and disappointed. If I had paid for today I would be super pissed. ETA we left and ate….came back and Gatekeeper and raptor went down and Magnum and Millie have been up and down all day. Then a storm just passed through ….what a bad run of luck.

It is shameful to read that this user invested a significant amount of money to cover travel and lodging expenses for their family in addition to their Park admission fees, only to see most of the attractions at the theme park closed or extremely crowded and decide to leave the theme park after one hour of struggles.

Inside the Magic has previously reported on Guests having similar experiences while visiting Cedar Point, claiming that most attractions at the Sandusky theme park continuously break down and questioning if this is common at the Park, which, unfortunately, seems to be.

While this seems to be a growing issue in the theme park industry, especially since the Parks were forced to close their gates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most theme parks are constantly working hard to ensure the proper operation of their attractions to provide Guests with the best experience during their visit.

