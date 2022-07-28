Theme Park Employee Punched In the Head Multiple Times By Enraged Guest

An employee was punched in the head multiple times by an enraged Guest at a popular theme park, resulting in his arrest.
FOX8 reported this shameful incident occurred Sunday evening, at about 9:30 pm on the platform of the Steel Vengeance at Cedar Point, in Sandusky, Ohio.
Related: Guest Fires Up Social Media After Starting a Petition Against This Theme Park Activity
According to a police report, the Cedar Point employee stated he was checking seat belts on the ride when 18-year-old Dean Graff accused the worker of inappropriately touching him. This apparently enraged the young Guest, who struck the employee in the head multiple times when the ride returned to the platform and didn’t stop until one of his friends intervened.
According to the report, police officers observed cuts and swelling on the head of the victim; and also noted scratches and blood on Graff’s hands.
This led to Graff being arrested and charged with assaulting the Cedar Point employee and being placed behind bars at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office with no bond due to the possibility of an enhanced charge if police learn the victim’s injuries were more severe than appeared, Lt. Bradley Wilson stated.
Related: Popular Theme Park Kicks Out Couple For Inappropriate Behavior
As reported by Cleveland 19, Wilson said when he arrived on the scene, Graff was already detained and seated in the back of a cruiser while the victim was inside the Frontier First Aid station. Wilson added the victim wished to pursue the matter criminally.
Police told Graff they would review the incident by watching security footage.
More on Cedar Point
Cedar Point is a must-do destination for every thrill-seeker visiting Ohio. With 70 amazing rides, from the family-friendly Snake River Expedition to the adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force, live shows, immersive dining, and signature summer events, Cedar Point has a little bit of something for every Guest. In addition, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is right next door and is home to multiple water gadgets, pools for younger Guests, and slides for the whole family!
Related: Guests Escorted Out by Security After Breaking Theme Park’s Code of Conduct
We recently reported on the arrest of a Cedar Point employee on charges of theft and identity fraud after stealing over $1,000 from the Park. You can read more about this story by clicking here.
We also reported on the Park losing its policing authority after nearly 30 allegations of sexual assault were made by Team Members at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. This decision came as an agreement between Cedar Fair, the Park’s parent company, and the city after discussions with local authorities.
What do you think of this incident? Let us know in the comments below!