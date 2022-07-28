Theme Park Employee Punched In the Head Multiple Times By Enraged Guest

An employee was punched in the head multiple times by an enraged Guest at a popular theme park, resulting in his arrest.

FOX8 reported this shameful incident occurred Sunday evening, at about 9:30 pm on the platform of the Steel Vengeance at Cedar Point, in Sandusky, Ohio.

According to a police report, the Cedar Point employee stated he was checking seat belts on the ride when 18-year-old Dean Graff accused the worker of inappropriately touching him. This apparently enraged the young Guest, who struck the employee in the head multiple times when the ride returned to the platform and didn’t stop until one of his friends intervened.

]]>

According to the report, police officers observed cuts and swelling on the head of the victim; and also noted scratches and blood on Graff’s hands.

This led to Graff being arrested and charged with assaulting the Cedar Point employee and being placed behind bars at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office with no bond due to the possibility of an enhanced charge if police learn the victim’s injuries were more severe than appeared, Lt. Bradley Wilson stated.

As reported by Cleveland 19, Wilson said when he arrived on the scene, Graff was already detained and seated in the back of a cruiser while the victim was inside the Frontier First Aid station. Wilson added the victim wished to pursue the matter criminally.

Police told Graff they would review the incident by watching security footage.

