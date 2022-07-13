Guest Fires Up Social Media After Starting a Petition Against This Theme Park Activity

When thinking of visiting a theme park, a ton of exciting things come to mind, from fun, thrilling attractions to all the snacks and dining options, including entertainment offerings, playful activities, and so much more!
Nonetheless, some activities can ruin the experience for other Guests, as they may disrupt the family-friendly environment that most theme parks try to promote and endure.
Petition to belittle people who smoke in the park
It’s so annoying seeing the people just light up in the park and act entitled
Edit: I never would’ve thought people would actually be pro smoking in park. What’s wrong with some people here lol
User u/Living-Pride9500 commented that being asthmatic, they agree with this post. They added the following:
I dont mind people who vape in the park discretely. Just hide it from the kids and dont blow down in the lines.
But yeah people who light up cigarettes in the park are jerks. I got asthma and breathing in someone’s second hand can cause an asthma attack for me.
Redditor u/reuben26 commented the following, mentioning that employees don’t seem interested in enforcing the Park’s smoking policies:
I spent the weekend at the park just now and saw so many people vaping in lines and walking down the thoroughfare. I even watched a CP employee watch a guy vape and then turn and walk away. Vape doesn’t bother nearly as much as smoke, but damn it’s announced so often and signs everywhere saying don’t! Wtf people!
Part of this is because some Guests consider it easier not to say anything, as pointed out by Redditor u/Zealousideal_Law8297, who commented the following:
It’s easier to not say anything because we can’t take the vape. Security can be called, but by the time they arrive the guest is gone. I watched 3 people share a vape (prob thc) and told a supervisor, who called them out on it but couldn’t really do much more. I personally don’t mind, but it’s park rules. What’s really annoying is people who can’t go two damn minutes without being on a phone.
Of course, some comments didn’t support the original poster’s opinion, like u/Marsupialize, who pointed out the designated smoking sections and questioned the original poster, asking if they thought these areas should be removed.
There are smoking sections, no? You are saying those smoking sections shouldn’t exist? Because you personally don’t smoke?
While there are designated smoking areas at Cedar Point, these are outside the Park to ensure Guests who are not comfortable around smoke are not affected by those who enjoy smoking and vice versa.
User u/bentika added to this, stating that the Park should ultimately offer smoking areas inside the Park and that until it is done, “this is what you get,” implying that Guests have the right to smoke within the Park.
While this is a polemic topic, and every Guest will have a different opinion on the subject, Cedar Point has specific rules and regulations Guests are expected to comply with when visiting the Park. Part of these rules regarding smoking policies.
The official Cedar Point website states the following regarding the Park’s smoking policies:
What is your smoking policy?
Smoking of any kind, including vapor and e-cigarettes, is not permitted inside Cedar Point. For the comfort of all guests, smoking is only permitted in the designated smoking areas just outside each park entrance gate. Please see an admissions associate for guidance.
Guests must be aware of and comply with the different rules and regulations set out by theme parks to ensure their safety and the safety of others. Breaking these rules could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, arrested.
You can click here to learn more about Cedar Point’s code of conduct.
More on Cedar Point
Cedar Point is a must-do destination for every thrill-seeker visiting Ohio. With 70 amazing rides, from the family-friendly Snake River Expedition to the adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force, live shows, immersive dining, and signature summer events, Cedar Point has a little bit of something for every Guest. In addition, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is right next door and is home to multiple water gadgets, pools for younger Guests, and slides for the whole family!
We recently reported on the arrest of a Cedar Point employee on charges of theft and identity fraud after stealing over $1,000 from the Park. You can read more about this story by clicking here.
We also reported on the Park losing its policing authority after nearly 30 allegations of sexual assault were made by Team Members at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. This decision came as an agreement between Cedar Fair, the Park’s parent company, and the city after discussions with local authorities.
Do you agree with this post? What is your opinion on smoking at theme parks? Let us know in the comments below!