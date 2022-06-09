Guests Form Huge Line For Prohibited Disney Activity

One rule that Disney implemented semi-recently was the decision to ban smoking from their theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort as well as Disneyland. Now, if you are planning to smoke at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Disney World, or either one of the two Disneyland Parks, you must be prepared to know that the designated smoking areas are very far from the Parks.

In the past, all four theme parks had smoking sections within; now, only at Disney Resorts are you able to smoke nearby your room at one of the designated smoking areas that are located across each Disney Hotel property.

If you are ever caught smoking at a Disney Park, you will be asked to put the cigarette out immediately. Failure to comply will likely leave you removed from the Park.

Because of this, Guests in need of an area to smoke must always know where to go, as to not break Disney’s rules or disturb other Guests, Apparently these areas can be quite popular.

A post went viral on social media which showed how Guests at Disneyland deal with this rather harsh ruling. Check it out below:

This line to the smoking section at Disneyland

As you can see, a massive line formed outside of the designated smoking area t the Disneyland Resort, almost as if it was one of Disney’s iconic attractions such as Space Mountain or “it’s a small world”. While not necessarily a surprise, it is amazing how long the line actually got for this “outlawed” Disney activity.

As stated by the Disneyland website, “For the comfort of all Guests, smoking is not permitted in the theme parks and hotels of the Disneyland Resort, the Esplanade between the parks, or the Downtown Disney District.”

Traveling to the Disney Parks as a smoker is fine but it is always important to follow the rules and protocols the Resorts have in place.

