VIDEO: Spider-Man Animatronic Experiences Disastrous Malfunction, Crashes Through Building

Spider-Man is one of the most impressive animatronics Disney Imagineers have ever produced. It’s considered a “Stuntronic” and flies 65 feet over Disney California Adventure in the short stunt show, The Amazing Spider-Man!
The show often elicits gasps from Disneyland Resort Guests, who aren’t expecting the Spider-Man performer they just watched to soar through the air. (Little do they know, their favorite superhero has been swapped for a robot!)
A video posted today shows the Spider-Man stunt animatronic suffering a disastrous malfunction. Instagram user @mdglee_szm shared a 15-second clip of the show:
In the clip, you can see Spider-Man fly off the building in Avengers Campus as usual, but the animatronic appears to have a cable stuck to it. Typically, Spider-Man soars through the air with no strings – or webs – attached.
Instead of falling behind the building, the stunt animatronic crashes into the building, crushing a section of the wall. You can hear gasps in the crowd.
Another Instagram account, @entertainmentconnection, shared this photo of a maintenance Cast Member working on repairing the building this afternoon.
This video shows the way the Spider-Man Stuntronic is supposed to fall:
It’s unknown if there was any damage to the Spider-Man Stuntronic after this incident. Disneyland’s website and mobile app both show multiple showtimes for The Amazing Spider-Man! at Avenger’s Campus and has not officially cancelled any upcoming performances.
The Disneyland App describes The Amazing Spider-Man!:
Watch as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man tests new enhancements to his Spidey suit on top of the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure building.
If you’re looking for more Spider-Man fun at Disneyland Resort, you don’t have to go far. WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure is an all-ages dark ride with no height limit so the entire family can join the fun. From Disney:
Wrangle rogue Spider-Bots run amok during this mayhem-filled mission at Avengers Campus!
WEB Open House Goes Haywire
Embark on an action-packed adventure alongside the amazing Spider-Man! When Peter Parker’s helpful but otherwise buggy Spider-Bots get stuck in replication mode and escape from a WEB Workshop, Spider-Man must stop the rampaging robots before they wreak total techno-havoc across Avengers Campus. Problem is, they’re rapidly leveling up and becoming tough to beat!
Your task? Hop aboard a WEB Slinger vehicle and help weave a frenzied web to trap these friendly neighborhood sidekicks in true Spidey style. It’s up to you to unleash your inner hero and save the Campus from complete chaos!
Perfect for up-and-coming recruits—with no height restrictions.
