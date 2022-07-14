Multiple Coasters Shut Down at Popular Theme Park, “Is This Common Now Days?”

While theme parks have a wide variety of fun activities and offerings for Guests to enjoy, experiencing the thrills of all the different roller coasters is one of the things Guests look forward to the most when visiting.

This is why, whenever a coaster shuts down for whatever reason, Guests are disappointed, especially when multiple coasters keep shutting down throughout the day.

Redditor u/Quiet-Combination624 recently shared their experience while visiting Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, commenting that several coasters were down at multiple times throughout the day, including Corkscrew, Gatekeeper, Raptor, Gemini, Thunder Canyon, Maverick, Steel Vengeance, Millennium, and Windseeker. This left them wondering if this was a common situation at the Park, as they had never experienced something similar.

I went to cedar point yesterday and several coasters were down at multiple times. Corkscrew, Gatekeeper, Raptor and Gemini were down at some point. Thunder Canyon and Maverick down all day. Steel Vengeance was down a while, and Millennium and Windseeker off and on. Dragster is down the whole season. Is this common now days? This never used to happened in my experience.

User u/TrimBrakes commented that, unfortunately, it is more common than not to see roller coasters being shut down throughout the day. They added:

I love the park and go as often as I can but the reality is their ride operations have been struggling more this year than in years past. I’m sure they’re doing their best to improve things. Hopefully will see some improvements soon! I’m sorry your trip was impacted negatively. Hope you still had a good day at the park! Related: Guest Concerned Over Inappropriate Content Being Shared at California Theme Park

Redditor u/brain0924 added to this, commenting, “Cedar Point’s maintenance has been a disaster since 2020, and it hasn’t recovered.” “It’s a total gamble what you’re going to get each day,” they added.

User u/Annual-Appearance commented that they also visited the Park recently, and “it was in all honesty the worst operations I’ve ever had at any amusement park ever.” They commented that several rides were operating with empty trains but kept closing and opening intermittently, with some rides not opening until later in the day during their visit. “Least favorite Cedar Fair park I’ve been to due the poor operations,” they added.

Redditor u/sylvester_0 commented that rides can go down for several reasons. “Mechanical, guest related (illness, being difficult, requiring medical attention), weather, staffing, etc.,” they listed before commenting that most of these issues have to be resolved before resuming operations to ensure Guests have a safe and enjoyable experience.

The original poster commented that they weren’t too bothered about the coasters being down, just confused. They added:

I have been a frequent visitor since the 90s and it’s never been like this. I’m more sad because it seems like the quality of the park has fallen. I live an hour away and Cedar Point is one of the best parts of living in Ohio. I don’t want to see it lose it’s quality. I paid a lot of money to visit the park and for 10/40 rides to be down is crazy to me. It’s bad customer service. I can always go back, but I feel bad for people who travel long distances to have experiences like this. Related: Popular Theme Park Kicks Out Couple For Inappropriate Behavior

While this seems to be a growing issue in the theme park industry, especially since the Parks were forced to close their gates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most theme parks are constantly working hard to ensure the proper operation of their attractions to provide Guests with the best experience during their visit.

More on Cedar Point

Cedar Point is a must-do destination for every thrill-seeker visiting Ohio. With 70 amazing rides, from the family-friendly Snake River Expedition to the adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force, live shows, immersive dining, and signature summer events, Cedar Point has a little bit of something for every Guest. In addition, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is right next door and is home to multiple water gadgets, pools for younger Guests, and slides for the whole family!

Have you experienced ride closures on your recent visit to Cedar Point? Let us know in the comments below!