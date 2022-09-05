You can see the full incident in a tweet which is linked below. Just a warning, the footage may be disturbing to some:
Live Visual of swing breaking in #Mohali phase 8, Many people got injured. Around 16 women & kids were hospitalised after the incident.
Live Visual of swing breaking in #Mohali phase 8, Many people got injured. Around 16 women & kids were hospitalised after the incident. pic.twitter.com/bay5IfzHLB
— Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 4, 2022
Related: One of Disney’s Most Popular Rides Left Empty as Crowds Vanish
Sunny Singh, one of the organizers said, “We will find out how this happened. It seems there was a technical issue. Earlier too, we organised several fetes but this has never happened. We will cooperate with the police and administration.”
Eyewitnesses also shared information on the incident. Jaspreet Kaur said, “We picked up the injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no ambulance, and even the bouncers of the fete were trying to threaten us. Later, the employees of the organisers also fled the scene.”
Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said, “We will hold an inquiry and strict action will be taken against the guilty.”
We will continue to update our story as more information comes out.