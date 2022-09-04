For those who don’t know, the Walt Disney World Resort contains four incredible theme parks as well as two really cool water parks. This list includes Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom as well as Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon.

Each one of these magical Parks feature immersive attractions, jaw-dropping experiences, and delicious food and beverages throughout, like the famous turkey legs and mickey bars, to name a few. However, the Orlando theme Park has hit somewhat of a rough patch with attendance lately and the wait times are telling.

Despite all of the incredible offerings at the Resort currently, “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is quite empty at the moment. This is due, in part because many Floridians have gone back to school. Today is the last day of August, and as you may expect, Walt Disney World is now at what is considered a “low crowd” week.

We wrote about how empty Magic Kingdom felt as well as the other three Parks, with wait times at an impressive low.

This left one of Disney World’s most popular attractions practically empty the other day as shown by Attractions 360 (@SoCal360) in a tweet which is linked below:

Wowza! Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios was a walk on at 7pm. Walked straight to the pre-show room. Posted was 35 mins. Actual wait: 0 min.

Rise of the Resistance Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is an e-ticket attraction at Hollywood Studios and arguably the most popular ride in the Parks. When it comes to Lightning Lane costs, Rise of the Resistance has the most extensive price tag ranging up to $20.00 per person per ride, and they are always sold out in seconds each morning. Wait times tend to be around 4-5 hours at times, and Guests will gladly wait.

We also visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios recently, and this attraction was also a walk-on for us, indicating crowds are extremely low.

