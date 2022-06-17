What’s Going on at Animal Kingdom? Disney World Continues Canceling New Experience

What is happening over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park? Yet another day where one brand-new experience has had reduced showtimes, reasons unknown.

There have been many changes a the Walt Disney World Resort over the past couple of years. Since the Disney Parks have reopened following the extended closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Walt Disney Company has reimagined, rethemed, and renovated much of its properties and operations.

From Disney Genie and Lightning Lane taking over the former FastPass+ at the Central Florida Disney Resort to the rebranding of Future World to all-new neighborhoods at EPCOT Park, the debut of the striking Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction and new fireworks over World Showcase Lagoon and Cinderella Castle, Walt Disney World is not slowing down with its changes. In fact, the TRON coaster will soon open in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland while the retheme of the beloved Splash Mountain is gaining steam behind the scenes, readying Princess Tiana for her Disney Park attraction debut.

While Disney KiteTails may have captured Guest’s attention — and not always for the better — at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, one change at this Disney Park was the Finding Nemo: The Musical refresh at DinoLand U.S.A.’s Theater in the Wild. Having not reopened when the Resort did, Disney Parks announced it would alter the fan-favorite production based on the story of Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios’ Finding Nemo (2003).

Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! opened earlier this year at Animal Kingdom, telling the story of Marlin, Nemo, and Dory in a new and exciting way. The schedule sees the performance operating six times per day. However, over the past few days, Walt Disney World has been canceling showings of the musical, removing both the 10:30 a.m. and the 16:30 p.m. performances. Disney has not given any reason for the attraction cancelations, although it could be due to Guest demand.

Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! is a Disney Genie+ experience.

More on Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!

Walt Disney World describes Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! as the following:

Based on Disney and Pixar’s film Finding Nemo, this exciting stage show invites you to discover the familiar tale of Nemo and friends from a whole new point of view, as well as fan favorite songs such as “In the Big Blue World” and “Go with the Flow.” The adventure begins by catching up with the fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in Finding Nemo who made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute. With live performers, animated backdrops and a theater decked out with innovative lighting, sound and special effects to create Nemo’s undersea environment, this newly updated show takes you back to the extraordinary underwater world—all over again!

