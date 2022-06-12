Reimagined ‘Finding Nemo’ Musical Ready For Its “First Day”

The grand debut for Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond is almost here, and after seeing some new footage from the show, we couldn’t be more excited for its “First Day”!

Cast Members, media, and a few lucky Guests have been able to enjoy preview presentations of this anticipated show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Theatre in the Wild, which will be making its official debut tomorrow, June 13.

The official Disney website states that the show will have six daily performances with showtimes at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.

Thanks to these early presentations, Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) posted a video with clips from several scenes of this underwater adventure.

Here’s a look at “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!”– opening June 13 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The 25 min. show is told from the POV of the tank gang at the Marine Life Institute. Other updates: LED wall that extends physical sets on stage – including a 32 ft. sub.

Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) also posted a few videos from her experience during the previews, saying that, before the show begins, an animal fact or call to action plays every few minutes. This is a great way to help Guests become more aware of actions they can take to help the environment.

At Finding Nemo: The Big Blue…and Beyond, there’s an animal fact or call to action that plays every few minutes before the show begins. pic.twitter.com/pdfPpyltCi — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 11, 2022

Ashley also adds that the show is now brighter than it used to be, making the puppets and set pieces pop with the new illumination, and that the recently added LED screen adds some nice depth to the stage.

Finding Nemo: The Big Blue…and Beyond is a lot brighter than the previous show. The puppets and set pieces really pop with the new lighting. And the new large LED screen adds some nice depth. pic.twitter.com/gMZWHBoNx1 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 11, 2022

While the footage from the show has received a few negative opinions, regarding the show’s production and runtime, it is exciting to see more entertainment offerings returning to Walt Disney World, and we can’t wait to enjoy this fun musical on our next visit.

Disney’s official description of Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond reads:

The Big Blue World – Live on Stage Based on Disney and Pixar’s film Finding Nemo, this exciting stage show invites you to discover the familiar tale of Nemo and friends from a whole new point of view, as well as fan favorite songs such as “In the Big Blue World” and “Go with the Flow.” The adventure begins by catching up with the fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in Finding Nemo who made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute. With live performers, animated backdrops and a theater decked out with innovative lighting, sound and special effects to create Nemo’s undersea environment, this newly updated show takes you back to the extraordinary underwater world—all over again!

