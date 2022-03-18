Fans Say This Disney Park Is “Lacking” Rides, In Need of “Complete Overhaul”

Walt Disney World, home to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, is filled with various rides, shows, dining options, and entertainment offerings. However, Disney fans are now speaking out, saying that one Disney Park is lacking rides and is in need of a “complete overhaul”.

On Disney fan took to social media to express their disappointment, saying that Magic Kingdom has a ton of rides, with Hollywood Studios and EPCOT coming in just behind, but with better quality rides. However, Animal Kingdom not only lacks in number of rides, but in quality of rides as well.

If you have never been, Animal Kingdom is home to a number of rides including DINOSUAR, Expedition Everest, Avatar Flight of Passage, Na’vi River Journey, It’s Tough to Be a Bug, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Kali River Rapids, and more. Despite the number of rides Animal Kingdom has, compared to other Parks, it seems some fans are disappointed with the Park.

Another Disney fan chimed in, expressing their disappointment with DinoLand, U.S.A., writing:

Dino Land needs a complete overhaul and maybe even a retheme. The whole place feels kinda cheap, which I know was due to budget constraints when they were building it, but the whole “carnival midway” thing is overdone and doesn’t fit the rest of the park

Other fans, however, disagree and think that Animal Kingdom has plenty of high-quality rides and is more of an “immersive” Park. One fan explained how the value of Animal Kingdom comes from the theming and the animal attractions, but if Disney were to update some things, they need to start with DinoLand, U.S.A.:

I think their next move will likely be to fix up Dinoland and add a new attraction there. I think it would also be worth updating Kali River Rapids to either be longer or have more along the way so it could be more popular. Besides that and a possible small expansion to Pandora, I don’t think there’s really any room to add any new attractions to the park.

The Dinoland, U.S.A. section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park is somewhat divisive among Disney Parks fans. Some love the carnival-themed area, while others feel that it should be rethemed to feature a recent Disney IP, such as Raya and the Last Dragon (2021).

One area of DinoLand, U.S.A. is already being demolished as last year, Walt Disney World announced Primeval Whirl is permanently closed. The news came after months of Primeval Whirl, the popular spinning dinosaur-themed coaster ride in DinoLand, USA, remaining closed throughout the summer of 2019, and it was unclear why.

The ride is now completely demolished and it is unclear what will replace this area of the theme park.

On the flip side, one Disney World fan expressed how much they love Animal Kingdom the way it is, and the fact that it is more “slow paced” than Magic Kingdom is something they enjoy:

I actually love Animal Kingdom just the way it is. As much as I love rides, and the fast paced excitement of Magic Kingdom, there is nothing I love more than just walking into a serene Animal Kingdom first thing in the morning, grabbing a coffee and just exploring.

