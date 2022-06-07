Disney World Releases Showtimes For Highly-Anticipated Show Debuting This Summer

One of the most highly-anticipated shows at Walt Disney World Resort is set to debut in just a matter of days.

It’s been several months since Disney announced the permanent closure of Finding Nemo: The Musical at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but the good news is that a brand new musical is set to take over the space next week.

Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond is an all-new musical that is set to debut next week. The Cast Members have been hard at work and the show is set to open Monday, June 13th.

While Disney announced the opening date for the show previously, the show times had not been revealed until today. The official Disney website has not been updated to reveal that the show will have six performances each day with showtimes at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.

Disney’s official description of Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond reads:

The Big Blue World – Live on Stage Based on Disney and Pixar’s film Finding Nemo, this exciting stage show invites you to discover the familiar tale of Nemo and friends from a whole new point of view, as well as fan favorite songs such as “In the Big Blue World” and “Go with the Flow.” The adventure begins by catching up with the fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in Finding Nemo who made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute. With live performers, animated backdrops and a theater decked out with innovative lighting, sound and special effects to create Nemo’s undersea environment, this newly updated show takes you back to the extraordinary underwater world—all over again! Know Before You Go Check the Entertainment Schedule, the My Disney Experience app or the Times Guide at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park for daily showtimes.

In addition to Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond, you can also catch several more world-class entertainment shows at Walt Disney World Resort. A Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King will run through July 4 before experiencing a short closure and reopening as The Festival of the Lion King on July 16. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and Beauty and the Beast Live On Stage.

Are you excited to see the new Finding Nemo show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Let us know in the comments!