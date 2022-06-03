Disney Announces Opening Date For New ‘Finding Nemo’ Show!

If you’re ready to “just keep swimming” in the “big blue world,” your wait is almost over.

It’s been several months since Disney announced the permanent closure of Finding Nemo: The Musical at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but we have good news to report.

As previously noted, Disney has been through casting and is in the midst of finishing up practice for its new Finding Nemo show titled Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond set to take over the area at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Today, Walt Disney World Resort announced that the highly-anticipated stage show will open on June 13!

Disney Parks posted the official announcement with exclusive footage on TikTok.

Disney’s official description of Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond reads:

The Big Blue World – Live on Stage Based on Disney and Pixar’s film Finding Nemo, this exciting stage show invites you to discover the familiar tale of Nemo and friends from a whole new point of view, as well as fan favorite songs such as “In the Big Blue World” and “Go with the Flow.” The adventure begins by catching up with the fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in Finding Nemo who made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute. With live performers, animated backdrops and a theater decked out with innovative lighting, sound and special effects to create Nemo’s undersea environment, this newly updated show takes you back to the extraordinary underwater world—all over again! Know Before You Go Check the Entertainment Schedule, the My Disney Experience app or the Times Guide at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park for daily showtimes.

At this time, the official Disney Park calendar has not been updated with showtimes but these should be expected to be announced soon.

