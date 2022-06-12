Disney World Grants Wish, Guests Will Soon Stay Inside Cinderella Castle

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to over 25 Resorts. From the classic Disney’s Contemporary Resort inside Magic Kingdom Park to overlooking the savannah at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, the Central Florida Disney Parks have something for all Guests.

One location, however, that is a true money-cannot-buy experience, is the coveted Cinderella Castle Suite. And selected Guests now have the chance to stay inside the iconic Disney Park landmark.

With Guests flocking to the Disney Parks in Orlando following their extended closure due to the pandemic, it is clear that Disney fans have missed the magic. Even with the contentious Disney Genie, Genie+, and costly Lightning Lane, as well as the Park Pass and Park Hopper reservation systems, the theme parks at the beloved Disney Resort have hit capacity multiple times this year alone.

The desire for Disney magic is at its height. From exclusive merchandise (hello, Figment!) to the debut of new shows like Disney Enchantment, the reimagined Finding Nemo show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the Harmonious fireworks over EPCOT’s World Showcase Lagoon; the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and the consistent nostalgia of attractions like Space Mountain and the Spaceship Earth attraction, Disney World is a hub of fun, memory-making, and innovation.

While some have slammed The Walt Disney Company for its new operations, it hasn’t stopped international Guests from heading over to the Disney World Resort. Just last month, Disney Parks UK announced a contest where Guests can enter to win an exclusive, one-of-a-kind prize. Sharing to Instagram, Disney Parks UK (@disneyparksuk) said:

Show us #HowDoYouDisney for your chance to WIN! ✨ We’re giving away a 7-Night holiday to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida that includes a one night stay in the Cinderella Castle! One lucky winner will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience one of the most enchanted places in all of Magic Kingdom Park – Cinderella Castle Suite! To enter simply show us #HowDoYouDisney from now until 20 June, whether it’s a Walt Disney World memory or how you celebrate the Parks at home! Post this on Instagram ensuring you tag @DisneyParksUK & use the hashtag #HowDoYouDisney. We’re also giving away a Walt Disney World Resort prize pack every week! So keep an eye on our account as we bring some exciting #HowDoYouDisney content to our UK & IE guests! Terms and conditions apply, visit the link in our bio to find out more.

The Cinderella Castle Suite is a true money-cannot-buy location at the Walt Disney World Resort. Nestled away inside the classic Magic Kingdom icon, the suite is beautifully crafted, making any Disney fan’s dreams come true. Last year, Disney Parks released an exclusive tour of the suite, enchanting viewers with an inside look at this coveted location at the end of Main Street, U.S.A.

So, not only will one lucky UK or Republic of Ireland Guest get a chance to experience the Resort’s 50th anniversary celebration, AKA The World’s Most Magical Celebration, for a whole week, but they will get to experience it on Disney property, high above Magic Kingdom Park, for one of those special nights. Walt Disney World tickets are included (8-night Park Hopper Plus) as well as a Disney gift card worth $1,500.

The contest closes on June 20. At the time of publishing, the #HowDoYouDisney has over 4,000 entries.

