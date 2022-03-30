Disney World Adds Massive Benefit For New Hotel Guests

If you’re planning a stay at the newest Disney World area hotel in the future, a massive perk has just been added for you to enjoy.

Guests who stay on-site at a Walt Disney World Resort are treated to many amenities, including convenient transportation to the Disney Parks, free parking at the Parks if they choose to drive, MagicBands that unlock your room, and much more.

There are more than 25 Disney World Resorts, but the magic doesn’t stop there.

Disney World also has a list of “official Disney Partner Hotels” that are also on Walt Disney Property. While these hotels do not offer some of the amenities, they do offer complimentary transportation and Early Park Entry.

Guests staying at participating hotels get to take advantage of this benefit, which allows them to enter Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom 30 minutes early to take advantage of shorter lines on several popular attractions.

If you’re planning a stay at the all-new Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista-– set to open in October of this year– we are pleased to report that it has been added to the list of hotels that are valid for Early Park Entry.

If you choose to take advantage of Early Park Entry, please know that a valid ticket, park reservation, and proof of Resort ID are required to enter.

The Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista’s official website describes the new hotel like this:

Imagine a hotel that not only delivers the magic of Disney, but enhances it… and without breaking the bank. A place where, every morning, a free, hot breakfast prepares you for an unforgettable Disney day. A place where hot, dinnertime snacks and cold beverages await your return to comfortably refresh and ready you for what tomorrow may bring. Imagine no more… Accepting reservations for 10/27/22 and beyond, visit the Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando – Disney Springs® Area to stay enchanted, entertained, and eventful! In addition to everyday free meals, this stunning new hotel offers exciting amenities for both the young and young-at-heart. Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel keeps you connected. An on-site arcade, oversized resort-style pool and playful splashpad keep you entertained. Numerous indoor and outdoor dining options satisfy any appetite. Unmatched views of Black Lake and nightly views of Magic Kingdom® Park fireworks keep you enchanted. And best of all, you’re conveniently located within the Disney Springs® Resort Area, just moments away from the sights, the sounds, and the sheer magical delight of Walt Disney World® Resort!

As part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels and select other hotels can take advantage of a 30-minute early entry into Walt Disney World theme parks every day.

