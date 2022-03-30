Disney World Adds Massive Benefit For New Hotel Guests

If you’re planning a stay at the newest Disney World area hotel in the future, a massive perk has just been added for you to enjoy.
Guests who stay on-site at a Walt Disney World Resort are treated to many amenities, including convenient transportation to the Disney Parks, free parking at the Parks if they choose to drive, MagicBands that unlock your room, and much more.
There are more than 25 Disney World Resorts, but the magic doesn’t stop there.
Disney World also has a list of “official Disney Partner Hotels” that are also on Walt Disney Property. While these hotels do not offer some of the amenities, they do offer complimentary transportation and Early Park Entry.
Related: Disney World Resort Sells For Whopping $120 Million In Cash
Guests staying at participating hotels get to take advantage of this benefit, which allows them to enter Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom 30 minutes early to take advantage of shorter lines on several popular attractions.
If you’re planning a stay at the all-new Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista-– set to open in October of this year– we are pleased to report that it has been added to the list of hotels that are valid for Early Park Entry.
If you choose to take advantage of Early Park Entry, please know that a valid ticket, park reservation, and proof of Resort ID are required to enter.
The Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista’s official website describes the new hotel like this:
Imagine a hotel that not only delivers the magic of Disney, but enhances it… and without breaking the bank. A place where, every morning, a free, hot breakfast prepares you for an unforgettable Disney day. A place where hot, dinnertime snacks and cold beverages await your return to comfortably refresh and ready you for what tomorrow may bring. Imagine no more…
Accepting reservations for 10/27/22 and beyond, visit the Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando – Disney Springs® Area to stay enchanted, entertained, and eventful! In addition to everyday free meals, this stunning new hotel offers exciting amenities for both the young and young-at-heart. Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel keeps you connected. An on-site arcade, oversized resort-style pool and playful splashpad keep you entertained. Numerous indoor and outdoor dining options satisfy any appetite. Unmatched views of Black Lake and nightly views of Magic Kingdom® Park fireworks keep you enchanted. And best of all, you’re conveniently located within the Disney Springs® Resort Area, just moments away from the sights, the sounds, and the sheer magical delight of Walt Disney World® Resort!
More On Disney World Resorts and Early Park Entry
As part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels and select other hotels can take advantage of a 30-minute early entry into Walt Disney World theme parks every day.
Participating Hotels
Early theme park entry is a benefit for registered Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels and select other hotels, which include:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel
- Walt Disney World Swan Hotel
- Walt Disney World Swan Reserve
- Shades of Green® on Walt Disney World® Resort
- B Resort & Spa Lake Buena Vista
- DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando
- Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
- Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista
- Holiday Inn Orlando
- Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista
- Wyndham Lake Buena Vista
- Four Seasons Resort Orlando
- Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek
- Waldorf Astoria Orlando
- Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista
During the early entry period, select attractions, merchandise and food and beverage locations will be operating.
In addition, the following attractions are planned* to operate:
Magic Kingdom Park
- “it’s a small world”
- Astro Orbiter
- Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Mad Tea Party
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Prince Charming Regal Carrousel
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
- Space Mountain
- The Barnstormer
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Tomorrowland Speedway
- Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover
- Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid
- Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress
EPCOT
- Beauty and The Beast Sing-Along
- Frozen Ever After
- Mission: SPACE
- Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure
- Soarin’ Around the World
- Spaceship Earth
- Test Track
- The Seas with Nemo & Friends
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Alien Swirling Saucers
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
- Slinky Dog Dash
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ™
- Toy Story Mania!
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Avatar Flight of Passage
- DINOSAUR
- Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain
- It’s Tough to be a Bug!
- Na’vi River Journey
- TriceraTop Spin
*Please note that attractions are subject to change and may not always be operational. To learn about any unplanned closures or long-term refurbishments, please view details about the attraction on our website or mobile app.
Will you be taking advantage of Early Park Admission at Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments!
Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!