Resort at Disney World Sells For Whopping $120 Million In Cash

Another hotel on Walt Disney World Resort property has sold for a massive price point.

In May of 2021, we reported that the Four Seasons Resort Orlando was sold for a whopping $610 million in cash — or $1.4 million per key to Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., a Bethesda, Maryland-based lodging REIT. Host Hotel also owns the 2004-room Orlando World Center Marriott.

Now, another hotel at Walt Disney World has also sold. This time, for another massive amount of money.

New York-based real estate giant Tishman bought the 400-room Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek for $120.5 million on Monday, according to Orange County records. First reported by the Orlando Business Journal, this is a price of $301,250 per guest room.

The hotel opened in 2011 and is located at 14651 Chelonia Parkway on the southeastern end of Walt Disney World’s property.

The Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek is not an “official” Disney Resort property, but the hotel does offer shuttle services to the Disney Parks and is an official Disney Partner Hotel. While Disney Partner Hotels do not offer all the amenities of a Disney World Resort– like MagicBands– they do offer plenty of fun services and are conveniently located near Walt Disney World.

The Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek’s official website describes the hotel this way:

Set on 62 acres of family-fun, our resort ranks as one of the best hotels near Walt Disney World. Designed to be the ideal escape, guests enjoy a picturesque landscape and the tranquility of Blue Harmony Spa. Your stay includes five pools, our very own mini-golf course, two lazy rivers, and much more. The magical experience of Walt Disney World® Resort lives at Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek.

The other participating Official Disney Partner Hotels are: B Resort & Spa Lake Buena Vista, Best Western Lake Buena Vista, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn Orlando, Wyndham Lake Buena Vista, Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista, Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel, Walt Disney World Swan Hotel, Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, Waldorf Astoria Orlando Bonnet Creek, Four Seasons Resort Orlando.

