Disney Once Again Extends Hours As April Crowds Continue To Pour In

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort during the month of April, you may want to be prepared for massive crowding.

Disney Park Guests are currently celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort and Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom is all decked out in celebratory attire. We previously reported that Disney had adjusted the hours for the rest of the month of March and, as massive spring break crowds pour into the Disney Parks, Disney World had adjusted its hours for the first week in April, as well.

Now, Disney has once again extended hours at all four Disney Parks from April 10 through April 16.

Here’s a look at the hours for the Disney Parks during this week.

Magic Kingdom

Just like the first week in April, Magic Kingdom will open at 9:00 a.m. but will now close at 11:00 p.m.

EPCOT

EPCOT will extend its opening hours by an hour and a half, now opening at 8:30 a.m. instead of 10:00 a.m. The Disney Park will still close at 9:00 p.m. Early Entry will begin at 7:30 a.m. and Extended Evening Hours will remain the same on Monday, April 11 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. with Early Entry starting at 7:30 a.m. The Park will still close at 9:00 p.m. and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will host its first-ever Extended Evening Hours this week on Wednesday, April 13.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Finally, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will now open at 7:30 a.m. with Early Entry beginning at 7:00 a.m. The Park will also close later, at 8:30 p.m., instead of its originally-scheduled 7:00 p.m. closing time.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom; Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Toy Story Mania, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; Kilimanjaro Safaris, Kali River Rapids, Expedition Everest (when it’s open), and Avatar Flight of Passage in Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Soarin’ Around The World, Test Track, and Spaceship Earth in EPCOT.

For the latest and most up-to-date look at Disney World hours, please visit the official Disney website.

What has your experience been like with Disney World crowds lately? Let us know in the comments below!

