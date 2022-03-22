Disney Extends Hours In Preparation For Massive April Crowds

Walt Disney World Resort has made major changes to its Disney Park hours in preparation for massive April crowds.

Disney Park Guests are currently celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort and Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom is all decked out in celebratory attire. We previously reported that Disney had adjusted the hours for the rest of the month of March and, as massive spring break crowds pour into the Disney Parks, Disney World has adjusted its hours for the first week in April.

Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom will now be open from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. from April 3 through April 9. The Disney Park previously was set to close at 9:00 p.m. Extended Evening Hours, which are set for Wednesday, April 6, will now be from 11:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will open 30 minutes earlier on Sunday, April 3 at 8:30 a.m. while closing at 9:00 p.m. The Disney Park is closing early on Wednesday, April 6 at 5:00 p.m., but it will open an hour earlier at 8:00 a.m. All other days during this week will see the Park open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Just as we’ve seen with the last couple of extensions, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will extend its hours in both the morning and the evening. It will now open at 7:30 a.m. and stay open until 8:30 p.m. It was previously set to be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

EPCOT

EPCOT will continue to close at 9:00 p.m., but will now open at 8:30 a.m. on April 4 through April 9. Extended Evening Hours on Monday, April 4 will remain the same from 9:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m.

All four Disney Parks seen Park Reservations reach capacity over the last few weeks for theme park ticket holders or select Resort Guests and the following weeks are beginning to fill up fast, as well.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom; Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Toy Story Mania, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; Kilimanjaro Safaris, Kali River Rapids, Expedition Everest (when it’s open), and Avatar Flight of Passage in Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Soarin’ Around The World, Test Track, and Spaceship Earth in EPCOT.

Will you be traveling to Walt Disney World Resort in April? Let us know in the comments below!

