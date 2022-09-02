Universal’s Mummy Coaster Shuts Back Down Just After Reopening

The most highly-anticipated reopening for a Universal Orlando Resort attraction is Revenge of the Mummy.

The popular dark-coaster shut down this past winter for extensive refurbishment, which included replacing the old track and updating the technology within the ride. Before shutting down for this refurbishment, Revenge of the Mummy had given more than 100 million rides.

Now, as fans have anxiously awaited its return, many were excited to see that the attraction was in “technical rehearsal,” allowing Guests visiting Universal Studios Florida the opportunity to get a “sneak peek” at the coaster before its official reopening date, which has still been pegged as “late summer 2022.”

However, many fans visiting Universal Studios Florida were disappointed to find that the attraction had shut back down.

At this point, it’s not certain if the ride shut back down because of more technical difficulties– as it has had its fair share since opening with several riders reporting that it broke down when they were onboard– or if this is just another step in the reopening process with more Team Member training occurring.

When a ride opens for Technical Rehearsals, those who are in line aren’t guaranteed to ride. It can close and reopen at any time without any notice or reasoning.

Even though this may be a disappointment for visitors at the Universal Park today, the good news is that the beloved dark-coaster is getting closer to reopening permanently and it would seem that this date should be sooner than later.

Many have speculated that with Halloween Horror Nights beginning tonight, that the attraction may reopen this evening as a way to kick off the spooky festivities.

Revenge of the Mummy tells riders to prepare as they “Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness.”

Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

Have you gotten a chance to ride the attraction during Technical Rehearsals? Let us know in the comments!