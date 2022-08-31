Opening Night For Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights Completely Sold Out

Fans better hurry if they want to experience this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando, as the event’s opening night is now completely sold out.

Universal Orlando Resort continues to flaunt the high demand for the Park’s Halloween event, as tickets continue to sell out for this highly anticipated event.

Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) informed thrill seekers that September 2 — the opening night for this year’s terrifying festivities at Universal Studios Florida — is now completely sold out.

friday, sept 2nd #hhn31 is sold out, but don’t fear there are still tickets available for other nights

As of the publication of this article, Friday, September 2, and Sunday, September 4, are the only two completely sold-out nights, per Universal Orlando’s website.

We strongly advise our readers to hurry and buy their tickets — in case they haven’t already — if they want to enjoy nearly 8 hours of chills, thrills, and fun during this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, as tickets for this highly demanded event could continue to sell out very soon. You can click here to check the latest availability and buy your tickets.

With dates already selling out for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, it is understandable for some Guests to be confused, especially if they already have a multi-day ticket, as we noticed on Twitter.

Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) responded to several concerned Guests, reassuring them that those who already have valid tickets for the sold-out nights would be able to attend the event.

Hi there. Guests who already have a valid ticket for the sold our nights, will still be able to attend the event. #AskUniversal

Per Universal’s website, this includes:

Guests who bought a Halloween Horror Nights Rush of Fear Pass, as this ticket includes the first 17 event nights of terror: September 2-4, 7-11, 15-18, 21-25.

Guests who bought a Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Pass, as this ticket includes 27 event nights: September 2-4, 7-8, 11, 15, 18, 21-22, 25, 28-29; and October 2, 5-6, 9, 12-13, 16, 19-20, 23, 26-27, 30-31.

Guests who bought a Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Plus Pass, as this ticket includes 36 event nights: September 2-4, 7-9, 11, 15-16, 18, 21-23, 25, 28-30; and October 2, 5-7, 9, 12-14, 16, 19-21, 23, 26-31.

Guests who bought a Halloween Horror Nights Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass, as this ticket includes every night of the event: September 2-4, 7-11, 15-18, 21-25, 28-30; and October 1-2, 5-9, 12-16, 19-23, 26-31

For more information on their tickets, Guests can visit Universal Orlando’s website by clicking here or contact Universal’s Guest Services. Guests can also reach Universal through the Park’s Twitter account (@UniversalORL) using #AskUniversal.

We remind our readers that Universal warns fans on their website that this event may be too intense for children ages 13 and below. Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights from September 2 through October 31, from 6:30 pm to 2:00 am every night, per Universal Orlando Resort’s website.

Single night tickets for the event start at $73.99 and go up depending on the date. A Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass starts at $119.99 per person and increases depending on the expected crowd. Several multi-night tickets and exclusive add-ons are also available. All this information and more can be found on Universal Orlando’s website.

Guests brave enough to venture into this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort will be able to experience ten terrifying Haunted Houses, five sinister Scare Zones, and two outrageous Live Shows, in addition to themed food & drinks, exhilarating rides and attractions, and exclusive themed merchandise during the event.

Are you attending Halloween Horror Nights this year? Let us know in the comments!