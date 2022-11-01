Disney Park Completely Full, Guests Without Reservation Turned Away

A popular Disney Resort hit its maximum capacity.

The way Guests visit and interact with all of the Disney Parks and Resorts has changed drastically in the last few years.

However, even though the Disney Parks are operating in a whole new way thanks to supply chain issues, inflation, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, crowds are still pouring in by the thousands daily to every Park and Resort.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has proven to be incredibly popular recently, thanks in part to the new Avengers Campus land in the Walt Disney Studios Park.

Similar to both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris is currently operating on a reservation system so that they can track the Park’s capacity.

Guests are visiting in such large quantities that Disney can hardly keep up with the demand, especially when it comes to Disneyland Paris. Just today, Disneyland Paris hit capacity, meaning Guests who showed up without a ticket and a reservation were not allowed to enter.

This was shown in a tweet from @air_magique which you can check out down below:

Gonna be a busy busy busy day ☺️✨ pic.twitter.com/fBSly7MXj1 — AirMagique Disneyland Paris Podcast (@air_magique) November 1, 2022

This is far from the first time we have seen the Disneyland Paris Resort reach its maximum capacity. Earlier this year, the Resort was forced to turn Guests away several other times.

Although we keep seeing price increases at the Disney Parks, this does not stop Guests from visiting. We have seen this at all of the Disney Parks across the world, so much so that one Disney Park even considered limiting capacity for good.

The Disney Parks are pretty accommodating for all Guests, but having a reservation is a crucial part of visiting Disney now, meaning if you don’t have one, you’re out of luck.

