Disney Resort Hints at Permanently Reducing Capacity, Annual Pass Still Missing

We recently reported on an interview Kenji Yoshida, President of the Oriental Land Company did with Nikkei where he discussed the current operating status of the Tokyo Disney Resort, indicating ticket prices would eventually be raised following the release of the Resort’s brand new expansion.

Now, President Yoshida has done another interview where he talks about limiting the capacity for good.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world, the Tokyo Disney Resort was playing around with changing how the Parks operated. The Resort expanded Park hours but this ultimately did not help with congestion and crowds. Attractions were still garnering massive wait times.

The medium-term plan, which was announced in April, showed a policy to reduce the number of visitors. In response to this, President Yoshida said, “In consideration of both our Cast Members and guests, we believe it’s time to change to a more sustainable operation method. Reducing the number of guests by shortening the hours of operation and restricting admission has resulted in both higher per-guest spending and guest satisfaction.” This plan was temporary bit President Yoshida indicated it may become a more permanent solution.

President Yoshida later told Asahi Shimbun that it’s, “therefore important to lower capacity limits to support long-term growth of our parks. With lower wait times, guests can ride more of their favorite attractions, as well as have more time to dine and shop at the parks. Plus we can more efficiently assign and schedule our Cast Members.”

As for the Resort’s Annual Pass program, it looks to still be abandoned. As stated in the interview, the annual passport will continue to be inactive due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Yoshida said, “There is no need to quit at this point or not do it anymore,” and the direction has not been solidified.

