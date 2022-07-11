Disney Attraction Finally Returns to Pre-COVID Glory

in Walt Disney World

Big thunder Mountain train

Credit: Disney

One Guest recently discovered that a beloved Disney World attraction is slowly returning back to its full glory.

Frontierland Shootin Arcade
Credit: Disney

There’s no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way the Disney Parks operate and are experienced. From limited capacity to completely-closed attractions, Guests have found that visiting the Disney Parks is quite a different experience than they once were.

A lot of rides and attractions saw multiple elements get diminished or turned off completely, much like the pre-show to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Hollywood Studios. As the Parks return to normal, however, these elements are slowly making a comeback.

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway
Credit: ITM Rebekah B.

One Guest recently noticed that a few missing elements of Disney World’s Big Thunder Mountain Rairload have made a return. See the tweets below from Belle (@FiBelleFi) below:

Big Thunder Mountain mist has finally been turned back on. It’s been off since park reopening.

Bathtub man, gone for what feels like years, has also returned

As you can see, both the waterfall at the beginning of the ride as well as the “bathtub man” have made a return. While not necesary to the overal ride experience, these features do help to add to the immersion and themeing of the ride.

More on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom:

The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness

Legend has it that soon after gold was first discovered here in the 1850s, eerie things began to happen. Trains would take off and race through tunnels—by themselves.

After you arrive at the legendary Big Thunder Mining Company, descend into an abandoned mine shaft and board your train. As you enter the cursed cavern, the engine speeds up along the rickety track. Dodge exploding dynamite and falling boulders as you swoop around turns, drop into canyons and dart through the mysterious ghost town of Tumbleweed.

Your rip-roaring adventure proves that some legends are true. You’re sure to have a real blast!

How Scary Is it?

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a fast roller coaster-type attraction designed for kids and adults. However, some parts of this attraction are bumpy and, in some instances, take place in the dark.
Have you ntoiced any other elements making a return at Disney World?

