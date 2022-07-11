Disney’s Official App Will Soon Be Able to Track Your Car

Disney just revealed its exciting addition to the official Disney Parks app, making sure you never forget where you parked ever again!

“How many of us can remember a time we had trouble finding our car in a Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort parking lot?” This is the question that starts Disney’s newest post on its official DisneyParksBlog. “Well, say goodbye to that as we are bringing you a new car locator feature presented by State Farm to the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps!”

That’s right, soon, Disney’s official smartphone applications for both Walt Disney World and Disneyland will be able to track your car, making sure you never forget where you parked ever again. The feature is set to be added this summer at Walt Disney World and will be functional at Disneyland in the near future. More on how it works:

Car locator is a complimentary feature that uses location technology to find and save your parking details. The feature functions best when you enable Location Services, Bluetooth, and Notifications on your mobile device. The feature will be available at all four Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Springs, Disney Water Parks, and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. All you have to do is open your My Disney Experience app and tap the car locator card on your home screen—or you can use the Feature menu (☰) for access. After that, follow the prompts to enter your parking information. If you choose to enable location permissions on your device, car locator can help fill in the details for you. When you’re ready to leave, return to car locator for your parking information.

It’s important to remember that in addition to helping you find your car at the end of the day, you can also use the My Disney Experience app to, “tap into a variety of other convenient features to make your Disney visit easier! From mobile merchandise checkout and mobile food ordering to the direct-to-room service at Disney Resort hotels, the My Disney Experience app helps free up more time for you to enjoy attractions and experiences.”

Will you be using this new feature?