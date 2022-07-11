Disbanded Disney Performers Are Officially Returning to Park “Soon”

An incredibly fun and unique entertainment option is returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios “soon”!

Few lands are as colorful or full of activities as Disney’s Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios. A newer addition to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, Toy Story Land features a ton of attractions as well as some fun food and theming.

One special aspect of this land was the Green Army Drum Crops.

The Green Army Drum Corps walk freely around in Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios, entertaining Guests along the way. They not only act as a fun little “show” to watch as you walk from Toy Story Mania! to Slinky Dog Dash and other attractions but as another way, Disney can implement the theming of actually “being a toy” into the land.

This fun little experience has not been active since early 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only performing in parades periodically. However, when looking at the Disney website we can see that the army men will return. “Soon” is all that is stated by Disney, so we are not sure exactly when they will return but we are super excited to see them back at Hollywood Studios!

Disney describes this unique entertainment offering as follows:

Throughout the day, be on the lookout for the Green Army Drum Corps in Toy Story Land! This talented band of drummers is sure to entertain Guests of all ages with their high-energy performances and awe-inspiring drum sequences.

As stated above, Toy Story Land features a ton of fun things to do and experience. Guests can test out their shooting skills at Toy Story Mania! as they spin and swerve around various games featuring Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and other fan-favorite characters. Guests looking for more of a thrill should head over to Slinky Dog Dash, an impressive family coaster that still manages to provide some true thrills.

The attraction features two launches as well as some steep drops that are sure to have the whole family laughing and smiling. Younger Guests may enjoy Alien Swirling Saucers a little more, with its spinning, carnival-style ride vehicles.

Will you be visiting Toy Story Land soon?