‘Frozen’ Entertainment Offering Will Close For Month-Long Refurbishment

For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration is a popular show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

Taking Guests into the story of Frozen, Cast Members lead the audience in an exciting and fun sing along to popular songs from the first film, including “For the First Time In Forever”, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”, and, of course, “Let It Go”.

Unfortunately, it will be closed to Guests due to refurbishment at the end of August. The good news is, it seems the offering will only be closed for a few weeks.

According to Disney, For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration will close to Guests at the end of August and will reopen to Guests on September 17, 2022. That means it will only be a few weeks without singing along to “Let It Go” with Elsa!

At this time, we are unsure what exactly the refurbishment entails, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information regarding For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.

More on For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

If you have never seen For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration at Disney’s Holywood Studios, it is described as:

Drift over to your seat in the theater and listen spellbound as the Royal Historians of Arendelle recount the frosty story of their enchanted kingdom. Watch as thrilling moments from the movie play on-screen, then cheer as Anna, Elsa and Kristoff appear to sing along with the audience! Projected lyrics make it easy to belt out irresistible show-stoppers like “Let It Go.” Other special surprises and magical touches make this show a real royal treat!

Are you excited to see For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration reopen to Guests in September? Let us know in the comments below.