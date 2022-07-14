Disney Struggles With Demand, Park Guests Forced to Sit on Ground

After years of development, Disneyland Paris is finally welcoming Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus to its Park. The new land will officially open in just a few days on July 20, 2022, but early previews are already in full swing and the land looks to be a great addition to the Disneyland Paris Resort.

The new land is super exciting for both fans of Disney and Marvel, as it offers a ton of new experiences. Firstly we’ve already been able to see the brand new Avengers Assemble: Flight Force roller coaster which replaced the Park’s version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. The ride features a brand new theme as well as a really cool Iron Man animatronic.

The new land also features WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, a duplicate of an attraction already present at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The expansion also features some exciting food and merchandise options, however Disney is not currently honoring annual pass discounts on the exclusive merchandise at this time. This has proved to be an issue for Guests hoping to get a little more out of their dollar (or euro!). Unfortunately, another issue is also popping up, this time with seating.

The tweet below revealed the situation, as shared by PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be):

A lot of great food options at #AvengersCampusParis but not a lot of seats and tables to sit to enjoy that food. Guests already sitting on the floor again, and it’s not even open for the general public #disneylandparis

A lot of great food options at #AvengersCampusParis but not a lot of seats and tables to sit to enjoy that food. Guests already sitting on the floor again, and it’s not even open for the general public #disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/Wm2GGBWPcD — PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be) July 10, 2022

A lot of place to put extra benches for guests to sit down a bit. Only 2 benches in this backside area of #AvengersCampusParis and they are in the smoking area. #disneylandparis

A lot of place to put extra benches for guests to sit down a bit. Only 2 benches in this backside area of #AvengersCampusParis and they are in the smoking area. #disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/i09J05qnTj — PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be) July 10, 2022

As you can see, Guests had to resort to sitting on the ground due to an overall lack of seating in the new land. This is slightly concerning considering the land is not officially even open yet and is only in its preview stages. Hopefully, Disney will quickly resolve this issue as it did at Hollywood Studios and EPCOT, adding some much-needed shade to Toy Story Land and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Are you excited to see this new land?