Disney Already Offering Exclusive Halloween Character Greetings In New Vacation Package

The spooky season is on the horizon, and Disney isn’t going to let you forget it!

Even though we’re still in the throes of summer, the Walt Disney Company and Oriental Land Company are offering a special vacation package aimed at Disney theme park fans, already open for booking this Tuesday, July 12 — which includes a unique opportunity to enjoy a Halloween-themed Character Greeting and commemorative photo with a festively clad Mickey and Minnie.

Starting on July 12, 2022, at 3 p.m. JST, Disney fans can begin booking a special vacation package for a two Day, one Night stay at one of the Tokyo Disney Resort’s official Disney Hotels, for a one-week window, from September 15, 2022 (Thursday) to September 29, 2022 (Thursday), priced between 58,300～167,500 Japanese yen (approx. $425-1,220, at the time of writing) which fluctuates depending on which Disney Hotel is booked.

Currently, all official Tokyo Disney Resort Hotels are available for reservation with this offer, which includes the three Deluxe Hotels, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and the Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, as well as the Moderate Type Hotel Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel, and the Value Type Hotel, the Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

This comes alongside news that the Tokyo Disney Resort and their Parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, are restructuring their ticketing and prices.

Twitter user @tdr_doria shared the news earlier this week:

[translated]

From 15:00 on July 12th, you can take pictures with Mickey & Minnie dressed in Halloween costumes using the [Autumn only] 2DAYS package, which will be on sale allowing Guests to enjoy attractions, shows and Character Greetings 🎃 ※ Target period is from September 15th to September 29th.

https://reserve.tokyodisneyresort.jp/sp/vp/detail/PAI1SHLGALL63/

#TDR_now

The Vacation Package includes:

Tokyo Disney Resort Park tickets Day 1: Tokyo DisneySea 1 Day Passport (Vacation Package) Day 2: Tokyo Disneyland 1 Day Passport (Vacation Package) Tokyo DisneySea Show ticket (usually available only via day-of lottery system) Day 1: Tokyo DisneySea, Big Band Beat ~ A Special Treat ~ (Seats can be selected from front row seats or regular seats) Breakfast in Disney Hotel Day 2: Breakfast at the Disney Hotel restaurant, or the Sherwood Garden Restaurant. Souvenir Popcorn Bucket Voucher (per room) 1 Commemorative Photo Voucher (per room) 1 Character Greeting Voucher (per room) Attraction Vouchers, 2 for each Tokyo Disney Resort Park, each Voucher only valid for Guests’ preselected attractions

There are three main features of Tokyo Disney Resort’s exclusive deal:

1. Halloween Character Greeting at Tomorrowland Hall

Halloween Character Greeting (one per room), with Mickey and Minnie dressed in their Halloween best at Tokyo Disneyland Park’s Tomorrowland Hall, and a commemorative photograph.

2. Tokyo DisneySea Show tickets and pre-reserved seating

Usually only available through a once-per-day lottery ticketing system, seats for specific Tokyo Disney Resort Entertainment Shows are guaranteed, giving Vacation Package Guests access to a special pre-reserved seating area for Tokyo DisneySea’s Big Band Beat ~ A Special Treat ~ (seat selection includes front row and regular seats).

Big Band Beat ~ A Special Treat~ is a Broadway-style, sit-down theatre show, and tickets are usually acquired only via lottery machines located within Tokyo DisneySea itself — so Guests regularly have to cross their fingers hard to clinch tickets on the day of their visit!

3. Attraction Vouchers (three hours) for valid attractions at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea

Attraction Vouchers (AKA “FastPasses”) are back and starting from Thursday, July 14, 2022, on the day of use, Guests will be able to use these Attraction Voucher “FastPasses” at any time within the operating hours of the valid attractions in both Tokyo Disney Resort theme parks.

The Tokyo Disney Resort’s valid attractions are as follows:

Tokyo Disneyland Big Thunder Mountain

Splash Mountain

Pooh’s Honey Hunt

Haunted Mansion

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast (only for 1 hour window)

The Happy Ride with Baymax (only for 1 hour window)

Star Tours: The Adventures Continue

Space Mountain

Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blaster

Monsters, Inc. “Ride & Go Seek!”

Tokyo DisneySea Turtle Talk

Tower of Terror: Hotel Hightower

Nemo & Friends SeaRider

Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull

Raging Spirits

Magic Lamp Theater

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Soaring: Fantastic Flight (only for 1 hour window)

Toy Story Mania (only for fixed timing)

4. Disney Hotel breakfast included

Official Disney Hotel breakfast option is included for the Guests’ stay at the Tokyo Disney Resort Hotel. Guests may choose to have breakfast at the Disney Hotel’s restaurant, or the Sherwood Garden Restaurant.

Some eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the costumes Mickey and Minnie are wearing in the promotional images shared by the Tokyo Disney Resort are in fact the Happy Halloween Harvest! Event outfits from 2013-2015 — and fans are definitely excited to see these costumes return.

Twitter user @kiroiminnie remembers the event:

[translated] This Mickey and Minnie outfit is so nostalgic‼️

The hype for the return of these classic Mickey and Minnie outfits is next level among Tokyo Disney Resort Park fans and locals around the area, who hold fond memories of the Harvest parade and song.

@pe_disney exclaims:

！！？？！？HARVEST！？！？！？！？！hHUH ！？！？！？

@saechito wants to go really badly:

[translated] I’m crying, my heart hurts, who can come with meeeee

While @kako_bunkaza fears for their own health:

[translated] Slowly but surely (heart) palpitations are about to begin

Fans of the Tokyo Disney Resort are certainly pumped to get a chance to secure themselves a glimpse of the nostalgic Halloween Mickey and Minnie outfits — even if it requires months of planning in advance and a pretty hefty price tag.

What do you think about this Vacation Package and offer? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

